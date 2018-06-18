Australia Hit 34-year Low After Dropping to Sixth in ODI Rankings

The Aussies are currently placed sixth on the table with 102 points after losing the first two games against the No.1 ranked English outfit in London and Cardiff. England, India, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan sit ahead of them in the latest rankings. It was back in January 1984 that Australia had dropped to the sixth position.
The last two years have seen the defending champions go from bad to worse in the 50-over format as the then No.1 ranked side first lost an away series against South Africa. A group of young players just couldn’t sustain the pressure that their predecessors had on the opposition. The emergence of India and England as teams with a brand new style of play in the 50-over format also meant that the Aussies lost further ground.
Australia’s stretch of 13 defeats in 15 completed ODIs is also unprecedented in their rich history which has seen them lift the 50-over World Cup a record five times. But current skipper Paine has said that he is confident of the side fighting back in the current series against England.
"I think we can, I really do," said wicket-keeper Paine. "I think our best cricket is good enough to beat these guys, we just haven't put the complete package together.
"In the first game we didn't bat well and (in Cardiff) we didn't bowl as well as we would have liked."
It was a sentiment echoed by experienced batsman Shaun Marsh, who said: "We want to win and unfortunately we are just falling a little bit short at the moment.
"We need to regroup over the next few days and work on the areas we need to work on and hopefully put in an all-round performance at Trent Bridge."
Marsh added he hoped Stanlake would be fit come Tuesday after a toe injury kept him on the sidelines in Cardiff.
"Hopefully Bill will be right for the next game," said the 34-year-old Marsh after scoring his first ODI century in nearly five years.
"I thought he was terrific in the first game and adds that real pace for us."
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
First Published: June 18, 2018, 2:53 PM IST