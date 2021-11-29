Australia Spin Legend Shane Warne Injured in Motorbike Accident

Legendary legspinner Shane Warne has been involved in a motorbike accident on Sunday following which he headed to a hospital fearing broken foot. Warne was riding his 300 kg bike with his son Jackson in Melbourne and was returning it to storage when the incident occurred.

IPL Retention: Top Players Franchises Could Let Go of

The 52-year-old didn’t go to the hospital immediately after the accident having not suffered any serious visible injury but woke up with severe pain on Monday following which he went for checkup.

“I’m a bit battered and bruised and very sore,” Warner was quoted as saying in Australian media.

The bike reportedly slid for more than 15m as Australia’s all-time highest wicket taker in Test cricket injured his hip, foot and ankle. He was attended to by his son following the tumble.

Also Read: Stokes Reveals Moment When he Nearly Choked on a Tablet

Warne though is hopeful of being ready for commentary duties during the Ashes 2021-22 which is set to get underway from December 8 in Brisbane.

Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board have reportedly begun talks over Ashes fate following the emergence of new covid variant.

“It’s very early days but we are starting that conversation [with Australia]. There are going to be changes to border controls in terms of our families being allowed to travel and we clearly hope that’s not going to affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments," England cricket director Ashley Giles said on Sunday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here