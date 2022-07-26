Australia Spinner Nathan Lyon Marries Long-time Girlfriend Emma McCarthy

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon married his longtime girlfriend Emma McCarthy on July 24. Lyon and McCarthy have been dating for almost five years now and they reportedly got engaged back in 2021. Eventually, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia on Sunday.

Lyon got separated from his ex-wife Melissa Waring back in December 2017. Emma, a real estate agent, started dating the Australia spinner since then.

Lyon also posted a photo after the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Mr & Mrs” in the caption. Lyon can be seen in a black tuxedo in the picture while Emma wore a white gown.

Lyon’s teammates and Australian cricketers including Matt Renshaw, Peter Siddle, Brett Lee, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Swepson congratulated the couple in the comments.

“Congrats guys,” wrote Aussies batter Matt Renshaw in the comments.

Australia spinner Mitchell Swepson commented, “Yes Gazza! Congrats to you both.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey regarded the union as a “beautiful” one and wrote, “Beautiful mate congratulations guys.”

Back in 2019, Lyon had thanked McCarthy for helping him in scripting a major comeback during the high-voltage Ashes series against the England cricket team.

“We’re extremely lucky to do what we do. Making a mistake just proves we are human (but) it was pretty tough. I was lucky enough to have Emma with me to help take my mind off things, and some family was there as well. It was just easy to talk to those guys and Em and make sure I could forget about Headingley as quick as I could,” Lyon had told cricket.com.au.

The 34-year-old spinner had made his debut in international cricket back in 2011 during a Test match against Sri Lanka. In that match, Lyon had claimed a memorable five-wicket haul in the first innings. In the second innings he had scalped one wicket.

Overall, he has played 110 matches in the longest format of the game. He has so far picked up 438 wickets in Tests along with 20 five-wicket hauls. Moreover, he is only behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the list of Australia’s highest wicket-takers in Test cricket.

In the fifty-over format, Lyon has 29 wickets to his name.

