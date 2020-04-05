Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202018:30 IST

1st T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

02 May, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS ROU

upcoming
BEL BEL
ROU ROU

Hobart

03 May, 202000:30 IST

Australia Spinner O'Keefe Retires From First Class Cricket

Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has retired from First Class cricket after being denied a new contract for his domestic side New South Wales.

IANS |April 5, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Australia Spinner O'Keefe Retires From First Class Cricket

Sydney: Australian spinner Steve O'Keefe has retired from First Class cricket after being denied a new contract for his domestic side New South Wales.

"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first-class cricket," O'Keefe is quoted as saying by ESPNCrinfo.

"I will forever be grateful to Lee [Germon, the Cricket NSW chief executive] and all the staff, from the front office to the warehouse to the development officers in regional areas, who have all shared the same passion for the game.

"They've played a huge role in making the last 15 years so memorable. And, of course, I am indebted to the fans, who supported my left-arm inswingers against their better judgement. On a personal level, I want to thank my family, as well as my manager and friend, Andrew Fraser. They've been by my side through everything and I couldn't have done this without them."

O'Keefe famously took 12 wickets in the Pune Test against India in 2017, recording figures of 6/35 in both the Indian innings. Australia won the match by a whopping 333 runs but is figures dried up as India fought back in the rest of the series and won it.

In a first class career that has spanned 15 years, O'Keefe has played a total of 88 matches and taken 301 wickets at an average of 24.66.

"It's been such a privilege to play for my country and captain my state, but above everything else, I'm most proud to have played alongside some of the best blokes I've ever met. When I think about my time playing cricket, that's what I'll miss most."

CASteve O' Keefe

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020

ROU v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more