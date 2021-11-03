Australia Squad Against Bangladesh: AUS vs BAN Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super 12, Match 34

Australia will clash with Bangladesh in match 34 of the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup. Australia is currently placed third in the points table and in Group 1. They have won 2 out of the 3 matches that they have featured in. Australia would want to get back to winning ways at the expense of Bangladesh, who have been miserable in this Super 12 phase. They head into the game as the clear underdogs, but the conditions on offer could well be tricky for Aaron Finch and the company if Bangladesh hit their stride.

David Warner has finally shown signs of dusting off the phase of his poor form. He was brilliant in the match against Sri Lanka and if he gets going, he will pose a real problem for Bangladesh in the powerplay overs.

Mitchell Starc was clobbered by England and for Australia to make a comeback, their spearhead needs to be at his best. He remains one of the best bowlers in this format and is expected to bounce back against Bangladesh.

Australia vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI:

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Australia vs Bangladesh squads:

Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa .

Reserves named by Australia for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Bangladesh’s 15-man squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Reserves named by Bangladesh: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

