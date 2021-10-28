Australia Squad against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 22

Sri Lanka have been on a phenomenal run in the T20 World Cup 2021. After winning all their three games in the qualifiers, they put up a spirited display against Bangladesh and chased down a tricky target. Their young batting order adopted a fearless approach and the Bangladesh bowlers did not have any answers to the late onslaught by Sri Lanka. Australia, on the other hand, came into their first match against South Africa after having a mediocre run in the warmup matches. However, despite chasing down a below-par total, the form of the openers remains worrisome. Their middle order that includes Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis bailed them out and now, they would hope Glenn Maxwell comes to the party with the bat.

They will be challenged by Sri Lanka’s bowling attack and the likes of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will pose a challenge to the stroke-makers in the middle overs.

Australia vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Australia vs Sri Lanka squads:

Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Reserves named by Australia for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Sri Lanka’s 15-man squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Reserves named by Sri Lanka: Pulina Tharanga, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya

