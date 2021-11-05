Australia Squad against West Indies: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 38

It has not been a campaign to remember for defending T20 World Cup champions West Indies. Despite having the men who got the job done in 2014 and 2016, they have fallen short and have won just the one game out of 4 matches played. They have been knocked out of the tournament, but when they take on Australia in the 38th match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the only thing driving them would be to spoil the party of Aaron Finch’s side and make qualification into the semis a tricky prospect.

Australia, on the other hand, bounced back brilliantly after they were pounded by England to win their game against Bangladesh very convincingly. Such was the margin of their win that they just need to win this match and make it through to the semi-finals.

Australia’s bowling has been absolutely superb in this tournament and they flexed all their muscles against Bangladesh. Adam Zampa picked up a 5-wicket haul and Mitchell Starc was explosive with the new ball. On paper and as far as the current form is concerned, they are certainly the favourites against West Indies.

Australia vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard/Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein

Australia vs West Indies squads:

Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa .

Reserves named by Australia for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

West Indies’ 15-man squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hossein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Reserves named by West Indies: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here