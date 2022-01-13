Australia Squad, England Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s Ashes 2021-22 Test 5

Keywords: Australia Squad, England Probable Playing 11, Ashes 2021-22, Australia Probable Playing XI, Australia vs England

Fans can expect a cracking game of cricket as England will take on Australia under lights in the final at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The visitors finally managed to put an end to their losing streak in Ashes 2021-22 with a draw in the fourth Test.

Englishmen are likely to draw some inspiration from their resistance in the Sydney Test. However, the team is consumed by injury concerns and selection headaches ahead of the fifth Test.

Jos Buttler has traveled back home with a fractured finger and young wicketkeeper Sam Billings is likely to make his Test debut. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are also doubtful as they faced injuries in the Sydney game.

James Anderson can also be rested for the final game. Thus, it can be difficult for England to field a decent playing XI against the host. Australia can also make some changes to their playing XI for Bellerive Test.

After his scintillating performance in the fourth Test, Usman Khawaja will be opening alongside David Warner in the final showdown. Travis Head will be making his comeback while Marcus Harris has been dropped.

Australia will be facing problems while picking up their pace attack. Josh Hazelwood isn’t available for selection whale Scott Boland is racing against time to get fit for the game. The seamer can be replaced by Jhye Richardson for the game.

Australia vs England predicted playing XI:

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

England Probable Playing XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings (wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad

Australia vs England squads:

Australia’s squad: Pat Cummins (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Alex Carey

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Billings, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Daniel Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes

