Australia Squad Led by Aaron Finch Arrives For West Indies Tour | See Pictures And Video

The Australia cricket team is all set to resume international duties as they will square off against West Indies in a limited-overs tour. The much-anticipated tour comprises five T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals, scheduled to start from July 10. Ahead of the tour, Australia’s 20-member squad including the two reserve players have arrived for the white-ball matches.

The Instagram handle of Cricket Australia posted a video showing the smooth journey of the Aaron Finch-led side from Australia to the West Indies. They tweeted the video with the caption, “Touchdown. Australia’s tour of the West Indies kicks off on July 10.”

Meanwhile, the Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies (CWI) also shared a tweet to give a warm welcome to the Australian team. Sharing the pictures of the Australian players exiting the plane, the Twitter handle wrote, “A warm West Indian welcome to the Australian team as they touched down in beautiful St. Lucia earlier this afternoon!”

A warm West Indian welcome to the Australian team as they touched down in beautiful St. Lucia earlier this afternoon! 🛬🌴@CricketAus and the #MenInMaroon will play 5️⃣T20Is at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground followed by 3️⃣ ODIs in Barbados! #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/hHiL7rBlBN— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 28, 2021

During the West Indies tour, Australia will be without the services of many of its main players. The former skipper Steve Smith has given the tour a miss due to his injury while Pat Cummins and David Warner have been rested by Cricket Australia. In addition, a number of IPL-bound players including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Jhye Richardson have pulled out their names from the limited-overs tour citing personal reasons.

With many of the decorated players giving the tour a miss, Australia is likely to field a relatively young and inexperienced side against West Indies.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha

