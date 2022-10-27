Australia Stare At Wicket-Keeper Crisis As Matthew Wade Tests Covid-19 Positive

Australia wicket-keeper Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19 in what could be a major scare in the camp. The news comes on the back of spinner Adam Zampa testing positive, however, he has returned negative in multiple tests thereafter, said a Cricket.com.au report.

Fans had a whiff when Glenn Maxwell was seen donning the gloves even as the hosts practiced at an indoor training facility. An Australian team spokesperson confirmed the 34-year-old, the only wicketkeeper in the 15-man squad after Josh Inglis suffered a hand injury last week and was replaced by Cameron Green, returned a positive test on Wednesday evening.

Wade is believed to be suffering only minor symptoms and, unless his condition deteriorates, is still expected to feature in Friday’s high-stakes match against England at the MCG.

“There was some intrigue at Australia’s training session at the Junction Oval indoor nets on Thursday afternoon when Glenn Maxwell put wicketkeeping gloves on and did drills with assistant coach Andre Borovec, a former first-grade gloveman,” the Cricket.com.au report has said.

“Captain Aaron Finch has previously suggested David Warner would likely stand in behind the stumps in Wade’s absence, while Finch himself has kept as a fill-in at KFC BBL level.”

World Cup rules permit players who have tested positive to continue playing. However, Wade will need to travel to the ground separate to the rest of the squad and will not be able to use the team changeroom prior or during the game.

