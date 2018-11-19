India's Test Players Among Runs in Drawn Encounter Against New Zealand A

Loading...
While Shaw and Vihari notched up half-centuries in both innings, Vijay and Rahane, who failed to fire in the first dig gave a good account of themselves by making 60 and 41* respectively to help India A reach 247/3 in 65 overs. All four batsmen are part of India's Test squad to Australia which begins on December 6 in Adelaide along with Parthiv Patel who top-scored in the first innings with 94.
Resuming on 35/0. Shaw reached his fifty off just 51 deliveries but fell two balls later caught by New Zealand A captain Will Young off pacer Doug Bracewell with the scoreboard reading 74/1. Mayank Agarwal then made sure none of the momentum was lost as he carved a 81-run stand with Vijay for the second wicket before being castled by fast bowler Blair Tickner for the second time in the match. His 70-ball 42 included six fours and a six.
Vijay, who played a sedate hand, fell soon after to spinner Theo van Woerkom for 60 in 113 balls, his innings studded with eight fours.
India A captain Rahane and youngster Vihari then saw through the rest of the day with an unbeaten 86-run stand for the fourth wicket. Wile Rahane finished with 41 in 94 balls, Vihari was more aggressive in his 63-ball 51 which included three fours and sixes alike.
For New Zealand A, Tickner returned a match-haul of 5/123.
Brief Scores: India A 467/8 dec (Parthiv 94, Vihari 86, Tickner 4-80) and 247/3 (Vijay 60, Vihari 51*) drew with New Zealand A 458/9 dec (Rutherford 114, Rance 69*, Cleaver 53, Gowtham 3-107)
First Published: November 19, 2018, 1:53 PM IST