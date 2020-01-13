Australia – The Best ODI Record For A Visiting Team In India

AN OVERVIEW:
Australia has won 52 and lost 34 of the 91 ODIs it has played in India and has the best win-loss ratio for any visiting country in the format.
Against India in India, the record is almost even with 29 wins and 27 losses in 61 matches.
In terms of series, Australia has won 5 of the 9 away bilateral series they have played against India – the best record for any opposition team by far.
But their biggest triumph in India was the maiden World Cup victory in 1987. They also won the Champions Trophy hosted by India in 2006.
THE FIRST SERIES WIN AND THE ONLY SWEEP
28th September, 1984: Kepler Wessels, then playing for Australia, recorded a match-winning hundred in Australia’s first ODI in India. The visitors posted 220 for 9 in their allotted 48 overs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. India fell well short.
Geoff Lawson starred with the ball in Ahmedabad while Ravi Shastri’s maiden ODI hundred went in vain in Indore as a fine all-round batting display by Australia gave them a sweep in their first series in India – it remains their only series sweep in India.
AUSTRALIA’S PERIOD OF DOMINATION
The period from 1984 till 2009 was dominated by Australia. They won 4 of the 5 bilateral series in this period. They also won two tri-nation series and the 2006 Champions Trophy in this time-frame. But their most significant victory was in the 1987 World Cup.
UNDERDOGS AUSTRALIA TRIUMPH IN WORLD CUP 1987
Australia were a distant fifth (behind West Indies, Pakistan, India and England) in terms of win-loss ratio from January, 1985 to the beginning of the 1987 World Cup and were not expected to make the semi-finals.
Led by an inspirational Allan Border, they went on to upset one of the home favourites, Pakistan in the semi-finals before overcoming England in a thrilling final at the Eden Gardens.
Geoff Marsh and David Boon starred with the bat for Australia. While Boon was the second-highest scorer of the tournament with 447 runs in 8 matches at an average of 55.87 including 5 fifties, Marsh followed with 428 runs at an average of 61.14 and recorded two hundreds.
Craig McDermott was their hero with the ball leading the wicket charts with 18 wickets from just 8 matches at an average of 18.94. However, the surprise package was the medium pace of Steve Waugh – he was Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets giving the team crucial breakthroughs at important junctions throughout the tournament.
Australia played a cliffhanger with India in Chennai scraping through by a solitary run. Marsh top-scored with 110 in Australia’s 270 for 6 while McDermott picked 4 top-middle order wickets as fifties from Navjot Sidhu and Kris Srikkanth went in vain as India fell agonizingly short.
AUSTRALIA’S DOMINATION AS WORLD BEATERS
The period from 1998 to 2009 was Australia’s golden period in their cricket history. Not only were they the best Test team in the world but also the undisputed world champions in ODI cricket – they won three consecutive World Cups from 1999 to 2007.
Not surprising then that this was also their most ruthless phase in India.
After victory in the triangular series (also featuring Zimbabwe) in 1998, Australia beat India in a fluctuating five-match series which culminated with the finale in Margao. VVS Laxman’s hundred went in vain as Bevan produced a quintessential innings in the chase remaining unbeaten on 87 to see Australia through by 4 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Matthew Hayden aggregated 303 runs in just 4 matches in the series.
Australia were relentless in the TVS Cup Tri Series (with New Zealand as the third team) in 2003 winning 5 of the 6 matches in the group stages before again beating India in the final. Nathan Bracken with 14 wickets from 6 matches at an average of 13.92 and economy rate of 3.57 was the stand out performer for Australia in the series.
THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2006
Damien Martyn with 241 runs in 5 matches at an average of 80.33 and Glenn McGrath and Bracken with 10 wickets each were the outstanding performers as Australia lifted the Champions Trophy in India in 2006.
After losing to West Indies in their opening match in Mumbai, Australia registered convincing wins by 6 wickets each against England and India in Jaipur and Mohali before overcoming New Zealand in the semi-final and thrashing West Indies by 8 wickets in the final.
Australia went to register convincing series victories in 2007 and 2009 in India (both by a margin of 4-2). While the performances of Andrew Symonds (365 runs in 6 innings at an average of 73 and strike rate of 110.6) and Mitchell Johnson (14 wickets in 7 innings at 18.57 apiece) were the highlights of 2007, it was Michael Hussey (313 runs in 6 matches at an average of 104.33 and strike rate of 97.5) and the bowling efforts of Shane Watson and Doug Bollinger which stood out in 2009.
The series saw two nail-biting encounters. At 201 for 7 in the 40th over, India, chasing 293 in the opener at Vadodara, were in the doldrums before an 84-run stand between Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar took them painfully close. They fell short by 5 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar then produced one for the ages in Hyderabad. Chasing Australia’s 350, he smashed 175 but India still went down by 3 runs.
This series marked the end of the Australian domination in India. They had won 6 consecutive series/tournaments from 1998 to 2009.
INDIA’S DOMINATION
India thrashed Australia in the Quarter-Finals of the 2011 World Cup in Ahmedabad and went on to win the World Cup. They came back from behind to beat Australia 2-1 in the 2013 series. Rohit Sharma (491 runs at an average of 122.75 including two hundreds) and Virat Kohli (344 runs at 114.66 with two hundreds) were the standout batsmen for India. George Bailey was the best Australian batsman with an aggregate of 478 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 116.01.
It was a very high-scoring series with both the teams scoring in excess of 300 in all the three result-matches. Kohli’s unbeaten 115 of just 66 deliveries in Nagpur helped India chase down Australia’s 350 and was the best knock of the series.
Rohit recorded the first of his three double hundreds in the decider in Bengaluru as India amassed 383 for 6 and overcame the visitors by 57 runs.
India outplayed Australia in 2017 and won the five-match series 4-1. Rohit was once again the highest scorer with 296 runs in 5 matches at an average of 59.2 and strike rate of 104.22. Aaron Finch was the most prolific batsman for Australia with an aggregate of 250 runs from just three matches.
Nathan Coulter-Nile was the leading wicket-taker of the series with 10 wickets from 5 matches.
AUSTRALIA’S RESURGENCE IN ODI CRICKET
Australia had their worst year in ODI history in 2018 having won just 2 and losing 11 of the 13 matches they played in the year. Their performance in 2017 was also quite poor (won 5 and lost 8).
However, there has been a resurgence since 2019.
Australia came back from 0-2 to beat India in the five-match series in early 2019.
Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer of the series with 383 runs in 5 matches at an average of 76.6 including two hundreds. Peter Handscomb also impressed with 236 runs at a strike rate of 92.18. Pat Cummins was the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in just 5 matches which included a 4 and 5 wicket haul each.
Their most outstanding performance came in the 4th ODI in Mohali when they overhauled India’s 358 for 9 – it was their highest chase in ODI cricket. And they had an unlikely hero in Ashton Turner who remained unbeaten on a scintillating 84 off just 43 deliveries hammering 6 sixes.
The series win in India gave Australia a new fillip and they whitewashed Pakistan 5-0 a few weeks later.
In fact, the India series has marked a big transformation in Australia’s fortunes across formats – since then they have won 27 and lost just 6 matches and boast of the best win-loss ratio in international cricket!
SOME STATISTICAL RECORDS (AUSTRLIA VS INDIA IN INDIA)
Highest Team Score: 359 for 5 (Jaipur in 2013) and 359 for 6 (Mohali in 2019)
Highest Individual Score: George Bailey – 156 in Nagpur in 2013
Maximum Runs: Ricky Ponting – 1091 in 25 matches
Maximum Hundreds: Ricky Ponting – 3
Best Average (min. 500 runs): Michael Bevan - 556 runs in 14 innings at an average of 61.77
Maximum Wickets: Mitchell Johnson – 31 wickets in 19 matches
Best Bowling Average (min. 15 wickets): Nathan Bracken – 24
Best Bowling Strike Rate (min. 15 wickets): Steve Waugh – 28.6
Best Bowling in a Match: Mitchell Johnson – 5-26 in 10 overs in Vadodara in 2007
