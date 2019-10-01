Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

The Australian women's cricket took an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Sri Lanka in the second T20I after sealing a nine-wicket win in Sydney on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 1, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
Australia Thrash Sri Lanka to Seal T20I Series Win

The Australian women's cricket took an unassailable 2-0 series lead over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International after sealing a dominant nine-wicket win in Sydney on Monday.

Chasing only 85 to win, Beth Mooney (28*) and Erin Burns (30*) ensured the target was chased down with minimal fuss after the frailties of Sri Lanka’s batting order were exposed once again in the first innings.

Tayla Vlaeminck got rid of Yashoda Mendis off the fifth ball of the innings. The visitors continued to lose wickets at regular intervals thereafter, with Chamari Athapaththu among one of only four batters to cross the double-digit mark in the first innings.

Alyssa Healy started Australia’s innings in swift fashion, racing off to 21 off 14 balls, before she fell to a brilliant diving catch by Nilakshi Damayanthi off Udeshika Prabodani, with the score reading 38/1 in 4.2 overs.

Mooney and Burns then went about chasing the target with little challenge from the bowlers.

Burns finished off the chase in the tenth over with a boundary off Athapaththu to seal the series. The final game of the T20I leg will be played at the same ground on Wednesday, 2 October, before the teams face off in the one-day format.

