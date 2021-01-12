CRICKETNEXT

Australia To Give Injured Pucovski Every Chance For Brisbane Test

Australia To Give Injured Pucovski Every Chance For Brisbane Test

Australia will delay making a call on Will Pucovski's availability for the fourth and final test against India and give the opener two days to recover from a shoulder injury, the hosts said on Tuesday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 12, 2021, 3:28 PM IST
SYDNEY: Australia will delay making a call on Will Pucovski’s availability for the fourth and final test against India and give the opener two days to recover from a shoulder injury, the hosts said on Tuesday.

Pucovski missed the first two tests with concussion after being hit on the head in a warm-up game against the tourists and scored 62 and 10 in his test debut in the drawn Sydney contest.

The 22-year-old landed heavily at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday after trying to stop a shot from India’s Hanuma Vihari. Cricket Australia said in a statement he had suffered a “shoulder subluxation injury”.

“He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth test match,” CA said.

“No additional players have been brought into the squad for the final match.”

India snatched a thrilling draw from the jaws of defeat in Sydney to leave the engrossing series tied at 1-1 heading into the final test in Brisbane, which starts on Friday.

Joe Burns and Matthew Wade opened for Australia in the first two tests before David Warner recovered from a groin strain to join debutant Pucovski in a new opening pair in Sydney.

