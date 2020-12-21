Australia to Host Afghanistan for One-off Test in November 2021

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday (December 20) that Australia will host them for a one off Test match in November 2021.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday (December 20) that Australia will host them for a one off Test match in November 2021. The Test was supposed to take place a year earlier than planned in November 2020. However, due to the spread of the novel coronavirus all around the world, Cricket Australia called off the Test and took the decision to hold it at a later date. This wasn't the only match to be affected as lockdowns around the world meant that many such tours were either cancelled or postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The ACB said that they have an agreement with Cricket Australia to play the Test in November next year but the venue is not decided as of now.

"Australia are a strong Test team and we are looking forward to facing them in the Test match in 2021. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 the Test was delayed but we are glad that it will finally take place," ACB's newly appointed chief executive Rahmatullah Quraishi told Cricbuzz on Sunday.

Afghanistan obtained Test status in 2017 and have played four Test matches so far, winning two of them against Ireland and Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Australia are currently hosting India for the four-match Test series. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series after defeating India by eight-wicket in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Both the sides will now lock horns in the second Test which will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26.

Ajinkya Rahane is set to take on the role of stand-in captain in the remaining three games of the series as skipper Virat Kohli will return home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).