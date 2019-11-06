Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia to Rest Pat Cummins Ahead of Pakistan Tests

Langer and the selectors will be keeping their eye on the Australia A game against Pakistan and the other Shield matches ahead of the first Test.

Cricketnext Staff |November 6, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
Australia to Rest Pat Cummins Ahead of Pakistan Tests

While the Australian team go to Perth for the third and final T20I against Pakistan, Pat Cummins will head home to Sydney to recharge his batteries ahead of the first Test against the same opposition.

"We've got so much cricket on, he (Cummins) plays a lot of it so when you get a little opportunity rather than taking the long flight to Perth he's going to stay here, recover and get prepared for the Test series," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Cummins, who has had a long summer where he featured in all of Australia’s games at the World Cup and then all the five Tests against England, might however play a Sheffield Shield match against Western Australia in Sydney ahead of the Brisbane Test beginning November 16.

While Cummins, Test cricket's No.1-ranked bowler, is a lock for the Gabba, the makeup of the Australia's top six is still up in the air.

Langer and the selectors will be keeping their eye on the Australia A game against Pakistan and the other Shield matches ahead of the first Test.

"I'm hoping someone starts banging really hard on the door,” Langer said.

"Travis played well. I thought the way Matthew Wade played was excellent in winning the game for Tasmania.

"Cameron Green, can we slide him in the top four. He's got a very bright future. I watched him bat yesterday – I know how well he can bowl, he's a good young kid.

"I keep maintaining there is so much talent in Australian cricket we've just got make sure we get the combinations right and make sure we get the people that are ready to go for this Test series."

