Australia to Tour England for White-ball Series in September: Report

The proposed dates for Australia's white-ball series in England have been revealed, with the two sides set to face off in 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
A report in the Daily Telegraph has said Australia will play the 3 T20Is on September 4, 6 and 8 and the ODIS will be played on September 10, 12 and 15.
The team will take a private flight to the UK and all matches are expected to be held at Southampton and Old Trafford - both venues that have hotels large enough to house both the teams as well as officials and broadcasters.
The report further adds that Australia will not be asked to undergo a two-week quarantine period upon entering the country. West Indies had to undergo the quarantine prior to their series and Pakistan, who will face England in a series, are currently in quarantine.
The restrictions faced by players when in England as well as when the return from tour would be an issue that Cricket Australia have to resolve.
"We obviously take the quarantine requirements very seriously. It’s important we understand that fully before a decision on the tour is made," Cricket Australia’s chief of national teams Ben Oliver said.
"For elite cricketers, elite athletes generally, the ability to train and stay fit and keep ticking over is an important factor.
"Obviously the health and safety of players and staff and public health component is critical. The quarantine arrangements aren’t in place, they’re not confirmed.
"They obviously exist in terms of general international travel at the moment so that’s something we’re working through but it is a consideration."
