Australia Tour of Bangladesh 2021: BCB in Favour of Giving in to Cricket Australia's Demands

Bangladesh Cricket Board is leaving no stone unturned in order to make the home series against Australia a success, especially in the current times of a pandemic. BCB has accepted most of the demands made by Cricket Australia who wanted extra precautions. They had demanded that matches be played at only one venue: Dhaka.

Bangaldesh are set to host Australia for five match T20I series part of which was scheduled to happen at once in two cities: Dhaka and Chittagong. Cricket Australia objected to BCB’s plans which hosts have quickly revised.

“Their demand was to play all the matches at one venue and we decided that all the matches will be played in Dhaka (Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium)," BCB official Jalal Younus told Cricbuzz.

Cricket Australia also doesn’t want their players to go through immigration and instead want them to head to the hotel straightaway on landing as it will reduce the exposure from Covid-19. They also want the hotel exclusively booked for them with no outside hoarders allowed.

“As far as crossing the immigration is concerned, there will be special arrangements. One cannot get into a country without fulfilling immigration requirements but as they informed us that they don’t want to enter a hall room for the immigration, a proper procedure of immigration and passport control will take place at the airport by following Covid-19 compliance measures."

“Maybe their passport will be processed separately but it is what is usually done and the passports will be returned to them following the immigration formalities," Jalal added.

“We are in talks with Hotel Sonargaon to make sure that the pockets are closed as part of precaution against the coronavirus and I don’t think it will be a big deal because it’s a matter of 10 to 12 days," he added.

This will be Australia’s first international tour to Bangladesh since September 2017 where they played a couple of Test matches in the country.

