Australia U-19 vs Scotland U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup Match: Live Updates From St Kitts

AUS U-19 vs SCO U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Scotland live Group D match of the Under-19 World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts and is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

Only India have won the ICC U19 Men’s CWC more times than Australia’s three titles, with Australia also second in terms of matches won and win percentage.

In fact in 12 previous appearances, Australia have made it through to at least the semi-finals on eight occasions, they are remarkably consistent.

The last win came back in 2010, a team featuring Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood, who 11 years later would play key roles as Australia claimed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

This time around, all-rounder Cooper Connolly will lead the side, and he will have fond memories of taking on the host nation. In 2020 he hammered 64 off 53 balls against the West Indies in a play-off match that was eventually abandoned due to rain.

He is the only player who returns from the 2020 squad, but will not lack for support, notably from ambidextrous spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan.

Scotland initially missed out on qualification after losing to Ireland in the final of the Qualifier, but were handed a reprieve when New Zealand withdrew from the competition.

The Scots are yet to make it past the first round, and face a battle to do so for the first time in 2022 with the strength of the group.

Gordon Drummond is the coach of the side, which will be captained by 18-year-old left-arm spinner Charlie Peet.

The Scots will not lack for experience, with Peet one of five players who were also part of the squad two years ago.

