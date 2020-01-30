Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 228 runs, MIN. 78.4 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

70/1 (15.2)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

67/0 (6.5)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Australia U19 Cricketers Face Sanctions for Social Media Posts Before India QF

Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll has spoken with those players who recently posted broken-English responses to an Instagram post.

Cricketnext Staff |January 30, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Australia U19 Cricketers Face Sanctions for Social Media Posts Before India QF

Racism seems to have reared its ugly head once again in cricket as members of Australia’s U19 side, currently in South Africa for the ICC U19 World Cup, could face sanctions for mocking non-English players before their quarter-final against India.

Cricket Australia’s head of integrity and security Sean Carroll has spoken with those players who recently posted broken-English responses to an Instagram post.

“We are extremely disappointed that some of the Australian Under-19 squad members have used inappropriate language in posts on social media, which we reported to the ICC as soon as it came to our attention,” Carroll said in a statement. “Some of that language could be interpreted as ridiculing non-native English language speakers.”

Jake Fraser-McGurk, whose tournament ended earlier than he would have liked after being scratched on the face by a monkey, made an Instagram post which said “Quarter-finals here we come”, and batsman Oliver Davies wrote: “Sir great player, big fan, and will play India one day.”

Spinner Tanveer Sangha added, “You hit ball very hard sir” while all-rounder Liam Scott wrote, “Sir give me whatsapp number I want to be friend”. Middle-order batsman Lachlan Hearne then posted, “Young Steve Smith sir” and opening bat Sam Fanning: “How u bat so good young man.”

The posts have been deleted since the controversy broke out.

“I have spoken to the players this morning and expressed in no uncertain terms that such language has no place in society and falls well short of the standards we expect as Australian cricketers,” Carroll said.

“Cricket Australia will consider sanctions upon their return home from South Africa, which will include but not be limited to education and cultural sensitivity training. Most of the players do not have their parents present with them in South Africa and some of them are minors. Accordingly, we believe it is appropriate to consider sanctions upon their return home.”

Australia U19cricket australiaracism

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more