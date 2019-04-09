Mostly Yellow, A Bit of Green - Australia Unveil World Cup Uniform

Loading...
The t-shirt is predominantly yellow, with parts in the shoulder, sides and collar green. The trouser too has a thin line of green running down the sides.
The uniform is similar to, but not the same as, the retro ones worn by the side in their series win in India recently.
Australia have unveiled their #CWC19 kit! 🇦🇺
What do you think?
(📸 ASICS) pic.twitter.com/WC22l48K04
— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) April 9, 2019
Australia are five-time champions in the World Cup, having won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They begin their defence against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1.
Australia head into the tournament in good form, having won series against India and Pakistan recently.
First Published: April 9, 2019, 5:41 PM IST