Australia vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I, Live Scores & Updates: Bangladesh Eye Series Win

Bangladesh, who have beaten Australia in the first two T20Is, will look to seal the deal when they take on the Aussies in the third match of the five match series in Mirpur. The city will see all the five games due to Covid restrictions.

Aus v Ban, 3rd T20I, Live Scores and Updates

BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Australia:After producing a cracker of a game in the first and second T20I, Bangladesh are all set to square off against Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will play host to the exciting affair on August 6, Friday at 05:30 PM IST.

Going into the third T20I, there is no room for mistakes for the Australian side. This will be the last chance for the visitors to save themselves from a series loss against Bangladesh as they are already lagging behind by 0-2. Australia’s batting side needs to buckle up as none of the batters have been in fine form.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been at their best in the T20I series thus far. The hosts have produced an all-round effort as they won the first T20I by 23 runs followed by a victory in the second match by five wickets. The Men in Red and Green will fancy a victory in the third match also to seal the series.

