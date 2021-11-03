Australia vs Bangladesh Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Australia and Bangladesh will clash with one another in a Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. The match will take place in Dubai. It needs to be mentioned here that Australia are placed third in Group 1, having won two games from three outings. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost all four matches so far and have been ousted from the tournament.

Australia will look to bounce back after being handed a resounding loss by England. This loss has thrown their campaign into jeopardy and this is a game that they need to win with a comprehensive win.

Bangladesh have struggled in the Super 12 stage and going into this match, Australia will be confident to get their campaign back on track. For them to pose a challenge, Bangladesh will need the batters to step up and the onus will lie on the senior players. Their bowling has been decent and on a sluggish track can test the Australian batting order.

Ahead of this important match between Australia and Bangladesh, we take a look at the head to head records of Australia and Bangladesh:

Australia vs Bangladesh in T20Is:

Overall

Australia and Bangladesh have faced each other on nine occasions in T20Is. Australia have won five matches while Bangladesh have emerged victorious on four occasions. The equation is fairly even on paper and we expect this game to be closely fought.

In T20 World Cups

As far as the record in T20 World Cups are concerned, Australia hold all the bragging rights as they have won all the four matches that have taken place between the sides. Australia won in 2007, 2010, 2014, and 2016 respectively.

