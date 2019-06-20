Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Nottingham: Confident BAN Eye Another Big Scalp in AUS

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019 and today's fixture will be played between Australia and Bangladesh. On paper, Australia certainly enter the contest as firm favourites but the fine form that Bangladesh are in, giving most sides a run for their money, it is not going to be easy for the Aussies.
13:45 (IST)
Bangladesh have certainly managed to raise their game this tournament. They started off their 2019 campaign with a solid win over South Africa, gave New Zealand a mighty scare defending only 244, lost to England and then chased down 321 against West Indies by seven wickets with as many as 51 balls to spare. They are currently placed fifth on the points table with two wins, two losses and a washout.
13:34 (IST)
Captain Mortaza, who is the sole survivor of Bangladesh's famous over Australia win back in 2005 firmly believes his side has it in them to topple Australia.
"That night suddenly, (a) limousine was coming in front of the hotel and everyone was inside," the Bangladesh captain said on the eve of their World Cup clash with Australia. "I can remember everything we did in that particular day and night. I hope that the same day will be coming tomorrow, but for that we have to play hard and at our best.
"It's been a nice memory … Obviously Australia was very strong.
"(But the Bangladesh team) has been changed a lot. I know a few players are in our dressing room who believe we can beat anybody.
"I always believed that in the past, whatever we have done, it's not going to help tomorrow. It's a new day, it's a new match. You have to start from the first ball."
13:30 (IST)
While there have been enough calls for Bangladesh to meet Australia more often on the international circuit, the only way the Tigers can really prove to the world they are a side to reckon with will be if they can beat Australia. Such a result will be important from the tournament point of view as well. New Zealand, India, Australia and England are starting to increase the gap and if Australia once again beat Bangladesh today, it will become extremely tough for the other four teams to qualify for the semis.
13:15 (IST)
One thing that remains unchanged is the dearth of Australia vs Bangladesh contests. These two sides have faced each other in only 12 completed matches in the last 14 years since. Their previous two encounters, in 2017 Champions Trophy and 2015 World Cup, were both washed out due to rain. This means the last time Australia had faced Bangladesh in an ODI was way back in April 13, 2011 in Dhaka. Steve Smith is the only player from this Australian side who played that game all those years back.
13:11 (IST)
Tuesday (June 18) was a very special day for Mashrafe Mortaza. It was the 14th anniversary of probably Bangladesh's biggest day in their ODI history to date. On a cold Cardiff morning, Bangladesh had stunned an Australian side which included the likes of Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath by five wickets to properly announce their arrival on world stage. Much has changed since then. Bangladesh are no longer the mere pushovers they used to be and their wins over top ranked sides are no longer termed as upsets.
13:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019 and today's fixture will be played between Australia and Bangladesh. On paper, Australia certainly enter the contest as firm favourites but the fine form that Bangladesh are in, giving most sides a run for their money, it is not going to be easy for the Aussies.
