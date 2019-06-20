Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Nottingham: Warner, Khawaja Keep Australia in Command

Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again!
17:17 (IST)
Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot!
17:10 (IST)
100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count!
17:07 (IST)
Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain.
16:59 (IST)
Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.
16:57 (IST)
Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good.
16:32 (IST)
OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121.
16:27 (IST)
50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.
16:09 (IST)
SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.
16:05 (IST)
Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.
17:32 (IST)
Mustafizur brought back into the attack now by Mortaza. Tidy over from the left-arm fast bowler. Just the six runs as both batsmen work him around the ground in the gaps. Australia are 218/1 after 37 overs.
17:24 (IST)
Rubel comes in from the other end and Warner and Khawaja are content with picking up the singles. Three to start things off before Rubel really bends his back and Warner's not connected on the pull which takes the edge and catches him. He's down but up very quickly too to take a single off the last ball. Australia are 212/1 after 36 overs.
17:19 (IST)
Mortaza's come back over has turned out more expensive than he would have wanted. Two boundaries make it a 11 run over for Australia which takes them to 208/1 after 35 overs.
17:18 (IST)
Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again!
17:17 (IST)
Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot!
17:14 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan bowls out and he's been on the expensive side today. Worked around with ease by the two left handers who make it a seven run over without taking any chances. Australia are 197/1 after 34 overs.
17:12 (IST)
Tidy over from Shakib Al Hasan here. Just the four singles as Australia continue to build and lay the platform for the big hitters later. Australia are 190/1 after 33 overs.
17:10 (IST)
100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count!
17:09 (IST)
Expensive over from the Bangladesh point of view as Hasan goes for 9 nine runs. Australia move onto 186/1 after 32 ovrs with Warner one run away from another century.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain.
17:06 (IST)
Shakib back into the attack for Bangladesh now. And it was almost a tidy over till the last ball when Khawaja played him fine down to fine leg for a boundary. Nine runs of that over as Australia move onto 177/1 after 31 overs.
17:03 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan comes in from the other end with a tidy over. Just the three singles for the batsmen as Australia move onto 168/1 after 30 overs.
16:59 (IST)
Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.
16:57 (IST)
Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good.
16:56 (IST)
Another Mehidy Hasan over and again the same story for the Australians. Four singles however this timee and not five like the last time. Australia move onto 153/1 after 28 overs.
16:53 (IST)
Warner and Khawaja dealing in singles mostly at the moment and running hard between the wickets. Five singles again from the Soumya Sarkar over as they move to 149/1 after 27 overs.
16:50 (IST)
Australia doing well to work the bowlers around and keep the scoreboard moving. Of course it's the kind of thing you expect from top teams like them. Five singles over there of the Mehidy Hasan over takes Australia to 144/1 after 26 overs.
16:47 (IST)
Usman Khawaja picks up his first boundary of tthe game against Soumya Sarkar as he works it around the corner to fine-leg after having taken a couple to deep cover before that. Seven runs of that over takes Australia to 139/1 after 25 overs.
16:44 (IST)
Warner and Finch work Mehidy Hasan around the park comfortably for seven runs in that over having played just the one dot ball. Australia are 132/1 after 24 overs.
16:40 (IST)
Soumya Sarkar back for a second over! Tidy over from him with just the two runs coming from that. There was a big appeal against Khawaja for lbw, but it was given not out. Australia progress to 125/1 after 23 overs.
16:37 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan completes a tidy fourth over! Concedes just two runs of that over as Warner and Khawaja look to rebuild after the wicket of Finch. Australia are 123/1 after 22 overs.
16:34 (IST)
Bringing Sarkar in for some dibbly-dobbly has clearly worked well for Bangladesh as they've broken the opening stand. The big wicket of Finch and four runs of that over as Australia move onto 121/1 after 21 overs.
16:32 (IST)
OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121.
16:27 (IST)
50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.
16:25 (IST)
Rubel and Bangladesh still looking for a first wicket. He's ended up bowling a couple of extra balls due to wides and gone onto concede six runs too. Australia are 110/0 after 19 overs.
16:22 (IST)
Let's hope the clouds stay away!
This perhaps is the most critical game in this #CWC19- if Bangladesh win, it will throw the semifinal race wide open. I hope the game is worth of the occasion- it’s the highest scoring ground in the world, remember! #AUSvBAN
Mehidy with a big lbw appeal against Warner right after the drinks break. He was quite a fair distance down the track and it's been given not out. Tidy over after that as Hasan gives away only three singles. Australia move onto 104/0 after 18 overs.
16:13 (IST)
Rubel's in for another over and Warner knocks him around the corner for a couple to bring up their 100-run partnership before one rises from length and hits him on the finger. Warner quickly taps the bit of the pitch down before there is more damage. Rubel concedes three runs as Australia are 101/0 after 17 overs.
16:09 (IST)
SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.
16:05 (IST)
Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Nottingham: Warner, Khawaja Keep Australia in Command
LIVE
AUS vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 20 June, 2019
Australia
219/1
(37.1) RR 5.89
Bangladesh
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again!
Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot!
100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count!
Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain.
Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.
Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good.
OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121.
50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.
SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.
Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.
17:32 (IST)
Mustafizur brought back into the attack now by Mortaza. Tidy over from the left-arm fast bowler. Just the six runs as both batsmen work him around the ground in the gaps. Australia are 218/1 after 37 overs.
17:24 (IST)
Rubel comes in from the other end and Warner and Khawaja are content with picking up the singles. Three to start things off before Rubel really bends his back and Warner's not connected on the pull which takes the edge and catches him. He's down but up very quickly too to take a single off the last ball. Australia are 212/1 after 36 overs.
17:19 (IST)
Mortaza's come back over has turned out more expensive than he would have wanted. Two boundaries make it a 11 run over for Australia which takes them to 208/1 after 35 overs.
17:18 (IST)
Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again!
17:17 (IST)
Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot!
17:14 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan bowls out and he's been on the expensive side today. Worked around with ease by the two left handers who make it a seven run over without taking any chances. Australia are 197/1 after 34 overs.
17:12 (IST)
Tidy over from Shakib Al Hasan here. Just the four singles as Australia continue to build and lay the platform for the big hitters later. Australia are 190/1 after 33 overs.
17:10 (IST)
100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count!
17:09 (IST)
Expensive over from the Bangladesh point of view as Hasan goes for 9 nine runs. Australia move onto 186/1 after 32 ovrs with Warner one run away from another century.
17:07 (IST)
Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain.
17:06 (IST)
Shakib back into the attack for Bangladesh now. And it was almost a tidy over till the last ball when Khawaja played him fine down to fine leg for a boundary. Nine runs of that over as Australia move onto 177/1 after 31 overs.
17:03 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan comes in from the other end with a tidy over. Just the three singles for the batsmen as Australia move onto 168/1 after 30 overs.
16:59 (IST)
Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.
16:57 (IST)
Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good.
16:56 (IST)
Another Mehidy Hasan over and again the same story for the Australians. Four singles however this timee and not five like the last time. Australia move onto 153/1 after 28 overs.
16:53 (IST)
Warner and Khawaja dealing in singles mostly at the moment and running hard between the wickets. Five singles again from the Soumya Sarkar over as they move to 149/1 after 27 overs.
16:50 (IST)
Australia doing well to work the bowlers around and keep the scoreboard moving. Of course it's the kind of thing you expect from top teams like them. Five singles over there of the Mehidy Hasan over takes Australia to 144/1 after 26 overs.
16:47 (IST)
Usman Khawaja picks up his first boundary of tthe game against Soumya Sarkar as he works it around the corner to fine-leg after having taken a couple to deep cover before that. Seven runs of that over takes Australia to 139/1 after 25 overs.
16:44 (IST)
Warner and Finch work Mehidy Hasan around the park comfortably for seven runs in that over having played just the one dot ball. Australia are 132/1 after 24 overs.
16:40 (IST)
Soumya Sarkar back for a second over! Tidy over from him with just the two runs coming from that. There was a big appeal against Khawaja for lbw, but it was given not out. Australia progress to 125/1 after 23 overs.
16:37 (IST)
Mehidy Hasan completes a tidy fourth over! Concedes just two runs of that over as Warner and Khawaja look to rebuild after the wicket of Finch. Australia are 123/1 after 22 overs.
16:34 (IST)
Bringing Sarkar in for some dibbly-dobbly has clearly worked well for Bangladesh as they've broken the opening stand. The big wicket of Finch and four runs of that over as Australia move onto 121/1 after 21 overs.
16:32 (IST)
OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121.
16:27 (IST)
50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.
16:25 (IST)
Rubel and Bangladesh still looking for a first wicket. He's ended up bowling a couple of extra balls due to wides and gone onto concede six runs too. Australia are 110/0 after 19 overs.
16:22 (IST)Let's hope the clouds stay away!
16:20 (IST)
Mehidy with a big lbw appeal against Warner right after the drinks break. He was quite a fair distance down the track and it's been given not out. Tidy over after that as Hasan gives away only three singles. Australia move onto 104/0 after 18 overs.
16:13 (IST)
Rubel's in for another over and Warner knocks him around the corner for a couple to bring up their 100-run partnership before one rises from length and hits him on the finger. Warner quickly taps the bit of the pitch down before there is more damage. Rubel concedes three runs as Australia are 101/0 after 17 overs.
16:09 (IST)
SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.
16:05 (IST)
Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
NZ v WIManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings