Match 26:AUS VS BAN

live
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

20 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Nottingham: Warner, Khawaja Keep Australia in Command

Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 5:33 PM IST

LIVE

AUS vs BAN Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 26, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 20 June, 2019

Australia

219/1

(37.1) RR 5.89

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
Bangladesh Bangladesh Captain
Bangladesh

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again! 

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot! 

  • 17:10 (IST)

    100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count! 

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.

  • 16:57 (IST)

    Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good. 

  • 16:32 (IST)

    OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121. 

  • 16:27 (IST)

    50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.

  • 16:09 (IST)

    SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.

17:32 (IST)

Mustafizur brought back into the attack now by Mortaza. Tidy over from the left-arm fast bowler. Just the six runs as both batsmen work him around the ground in the gaps. Australia are 218/1 after 37 overs.

17:24 (IST)

Rubel comes in from the other end and Warner and Khawaja are content with picking up the singles. Three to start things off before Rubel really bends his back and Warner's not connected on the pull which takes the edge and catches him. He's down but up very quickly too to take a single off the last ball. Australia are 212/1 after 36 overs.

17:19 (IST)

Mortaza's come back over has turned out more expensive than he would have wanted. Two boundaries make it a 11 run over for Australia which takes them to 208/1 after 35 overs.

17:18 (IST)

Four! Usman Khawaja has done what Warner did a couple of balls ago through midwicket - but along the ground and the result is four again! 

17:17 (IST)

Four! Warner picks up the short ball from Mortaza and clubs it over the legside for a boundary! Brilliant shot! 

17:14 (IST)

Mehidy Hasan bowls out and he's been on the expensive side today. Worked around with ease by the two left handers who make it a seven run over without taking any chances. Australia are 197/1 after 34 overs.

17:12 (IST)

Tidy over from Shakib Al Hasan here. Just the four singles as Australia continue to build and lay the platform for the big hitters later. Australia are 190/1 after 33 overs.

17:10 (IST)

100! Fantastic century here from David Warner. He's got time to build on this and make it count! 

17:09 (IST)

Expensive over from the Bangladesh point of view as Hasan goes for 9 nine runs. Australia move onto 186/1 after 32 ovrs with Warner one run away from another century.

17:07 (IST)

Four! Warner rocks back and cuts Mehidy through point for a boundary! That should have been stopped to be fair but Warner won't complain. 

17:06 (IST)

Shakib back into the attack for Bangladesh now. And it was almost a tidy over till the last ball when Khawaja played him fine down to fine leg for a boundary. Nine runs of that over as Australia move onto 177/1 after 31 overs.

17:03 (IST)

Mehidy Hasan comes in from the other end with a tidy over. Just the three singles for the batsmen as Australia move onto 168/1 after 30 overs.

16:59 (IST)

Four! Another one, Warner's been given width and he's promptly cut it away to deep point for four runs. He's looking to break free slowly. Australia pick up 12 runs from that Sarkar over and move onto 165/1 after 29 overs.

16:57 (IST)

Four! Warner's been given a freebie in his arc and he has crunched that over mid off and into the fence. He moves into the 80s and is looking good. 

16:56 (IST)

Another Mehidy Hasan over and again the same story for the Australians. Four singles however this timee and not five like the last time. Australia move onto 153/1  after 28 overs.

16:53 (IST)

Warner and Khawaja dealing in singles mostly at the moment and running hard between the wickets. Five singles again from the Soumya Sarkar over as they move to 149/1 after 27 overs. 

16:50 (IST)

Australia doing well to work the bowlers around and keep the scoreboard moving. Of course it's the kind of thing you expect from top teams like them. Five singles over there of the Mehidy Hasan over takes Australia to 144/1 after 26 overs.

16:47 (IST)

Usman Khawaja picks up his first boundary of tthe game against Soumya Sarkar as he works it around the corner to fine-leg after having taken a couple to deep cover before that. Seven runs of that over takes Australia to 139/1 after 25 overs.

16:44 (IST)

Warner and Finch work Mehidy Hasan around the park comfortably for seven runs in that over having played just the one dot ball. Australia are 132/1 after 24 overs.

16:40 (IST)

Soumya Sarkar back for a second over! Tidy over from him with just the two runs coming from that. There was a big appeal against Khawaja for lbw, but it was given not out. Australia progress to 125/1 after 23 overs.

16:37 (IST)

Mehidy Hasan completes a tidy fourth over! Concedes just two runs of that over as Warner and Khawaja look to rebuild after the wicket of Finch. Australia are 123/1 after 22 overs.

16:34 (IST)

Bringing Sarkar in for some dibbly-dobbly has clearly worked well for Bangladesh as they've broken the opening stand. The big wicket of Finch and four runs of that over as Australia move onto 121/1 after 21 overs.

16:32 (IST)

OUT: Soumya Sarkar has done the damage! First over in the World Cup and he has Finch caught at short third man after there is some extra bounce. Finch gone for 53 as Australia lose their first at 121. 

16:27 (IST)

50! Finch picks up a four at fine leg off Mehidy Hasan and brings up his half-century. Seven runs of that over as Australia are 117/0 after 20 overs.

16:25 (IST)

Rubel and Bangladesh still looking for a first wicket. He's ended up bowling a couple of extra balls due to wides and gone onto concede six runs too. Australia are 110/0 after 19 overs.

16:22 (IST)
Let's hope the clouds stay away!
16:20 (IST)

Mehidy with a big lbw appeal against Warner right after the drinks break. He was quite a fair distance down the track and it's been given not out. Tidy over after that as Hasan gives away only three singles. Australia move onto 104/0 after 18 overs.

16:13 (IST)

Rubel's in for another over and Warner knocks him around the corner for a couple to bring up their 100-run partnership before one rises from length and hits him on the finger. Warner quickly taps the bit of the pitch down before there is more damage. Rubel concedes three runs as Australia are 101/0 after 17 overs. 

16:09 (IST)

SIX and Four! It's in Finch's arc and he has dispatched it into the crowd behind midwicket, before clubbing him down the ground for a four to long on. Big over for Australia as Mehidy Hasan concedes 12 in his first. Australia are 98/0 after 16 overs.

16:05 (IST)

Rubel back at the other end and Warner 's taken a single of the second ball, with Finch doing the same a couple of balls later. Warner then takes a single of the last ball to bring up his half-century! Australia move onto 86/0 after 15 overs.

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Nottingham: Warner, Khawaja Keep Australia in Command

Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Nottingham Latest Updates: Mustafizur brought back into the attack now by Mortaza. Tidy over from the left-arm fast bowler. Just the six runs as both batsmen work him around the ground in the gaps. Australia are 218/1 after 37 overs.

Australia vs Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 20 (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played a Trent Bridge, in Nottingham and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog. (AUS vs BAN).

PREVIEW: Up until a few years back, an Australia v Bangladesh contest would have been termed a mismatch, a David v Goliath contest where the odds of David winning was minuscule at best. But a lot has changed over the past few years. Bangladesh are no longer the pushovers they used to be, coming into a contest to win hearts, and nothing more.

They started off their 2019 campaign with a solid win over South Africa, gave New Zealand a mighty scare defending only 244, lost to England and then chased down 321 against West Indies by seven wickets with as many as 51 balls to spare.

One of the biggest reasons behind Bangladesh's success so far this tournament has been the form of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. He is the leading run scorer in the campaign with 384 runs in four innings and has also picked up five wickets at a good economy. While Shakib is undoubtedly the best player that Bangladesh has ever produced, to bring out performances with such consistency has surprised even his most ardent fans.

Having said that Australia are going to be a different kettle of fish for the Tigers. There is a reason why the head to head count in ODIs is 18:1 loaded in the favour of Australia. They have been meticulous so far in the competition with the only blip being against India. With four wins and one loss after five games, Australia are placed second on the points table and a win at Nottingham, in Trent Bridge will take them to the top of the pile and make their route to the semi-finals much easier.

The encouraging bit of news for them before the Bangladesh game is that Marcus Stoinis seems to have fully recovered after being on the sidelines for the last two weeks with a side strain. There is a fitness test that he still will have to go through but two days out from the clash, the all-rounder seemed to be in no trouble whatsoever be it batting or bowling. Australia Head coach Justin Langer too concurred with the above statement.

"We've been monitoring him," said the coach. "He's an elite athlete, he's an elite professional.

"He's determined, so it doesn't surprise me with where he's at now. It's a credit to him, it's a credit to the medical staff that are getting him up. So hopefully he can have a real impact on the tournament."

Nathan Coulter-Nile who had to miss the previous encounter against Sri Lanka due to soreness, too is available for selection against Bangladesh.

Stoinis' availability is more crucial as it helps Australia drop one of the four seamers from the side and include one of Adam Zampa or Nathan Lyon in the mix.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will have to tighten their bowling against a rampant Australia top order. None of the bowlers so far have looked threatening for a period of time and the kind of form the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith have been, the Bangladeshis will have to maintain a strict channel else they will travel the distance.

Their batsmen though have been in good touch and will hope to continue their run against the Australian pacers.

This will be fifth and final game in Trent Bridge and the surface is looking a bit dry and expected to turn on first glance. There are a few thunderstorms predicted in Nottingham on Thursday but the game should largely remain unaffected by the rain.

Last Five ODIs

Australia: W W L W W

The defending champions have been in red hot form so far this tournament winning four of the last five games. They started off by brushing aside Afghanistan and West Indies, lost to India and then scored comfortable wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

Bangladesh: W NR L W L

Bangladesh have had a mixed competition so far. They started off with a convincing win over South Africa, lost to New Zealand and England, had their game against Sri Lanka washed and then walloped West Indies.

Players to watch out for:

David Warner: The opener started off the tournament slowly with two slow half-centuries, got his mojo back against Pakistan with a solid ton and having missed out against Sri Lanka will want to get back to his fluent scoring ways against Bangladesh. Warner is the fifth-highest scorer so far in the World Cup and will want to move significantly up on this chart post Thursday.

Shakib Al Hasan: It might have become tiring reading this name under the sub-heading but that's how this campaign has been for Shakib. The all-rounder has been a one-man army for Bangladesh. His scores so far in four innings read 75, 64, 121, 124*. He has looked at his absolute best all through and Bangladesh will desperately hope the same Shakib turns up against Australia as well.

Team News/Availability

Australia: With Stoinis and Coulter-Nile expected to be back to full fitness, Australia are likely to have there full 15 available for selection.

Bangladesh: There are a few niggles in the Bangladesh camp but none too serious that might force a player to sit out of the next game.

Squad:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Jayed

