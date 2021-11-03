Australia vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Cricket T20 World Cup: When And Where to Watch AUS vs BAN Match 34 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia were comprehensively beaten by England in their last match and this result threw their campaign in jeopardy. Now, when they take on Bangladesh in Match 34, they need to win with a comprehensive margin in order to make it to the semi-final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have not won any match in their campaign so far and they lost to South Africa by six wickets on Tuesday. However, they will not take Bangladesh lightly, especially since they lost their last series against them 4-1 in a T20 series in August.

The pitch in Dubai has been a mixed bag in the tournament as it has assisted both the batters as well as seam and spin bowlers. Since, it is a day game, dew will not have any impact and despite this, the captain winning the toss will want to bowl first.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on Wednesday, November 04.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The match between Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia (AUS) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here