Australia vs Bangladesh: Stoinis Dreaded Missing World Cup After Side Strain Injury

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 2:59 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh: Stoinis Dreaded Missing World Cup After Side Strain Injury

After playing a vital part in Australia’s 48-run win over Bangladesh in Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Marcus Stoinis was a relieved man as he had initially feared that his World Cup was over after picking up a side strain in the encounter against India.

“It’s been exciting, a bit of a roller-coaster but I was a bit down in the dumps when I hurt myself the other day. So again now, I’m really stoked that I’m back,” Stoinis said.

The Australian all-rounder admitted that he dreaded missing the World Cup and was anxious to see if he’d recover in time to take further part in the competition.

“Your mind goes there (that you’re out of World Cup) but once everything had sort of settled, you think everything’s going to be all right. Yet my initial thought when I did it was ‘I’m out of the World Cup’.

“I spent a lot of time with the physio and the doc and we were doing a few exercises on the side, a lot of icing at night. There’s not too much you can do outside that but you have to get the muscles moving as much as you can. We didn’t put a time on the recovery period. Support staff did a really good job to not overreact and at least gave me a chance. I think going into this game, this was probably the deadline. But it’s different bowling in the nets, compared to when the adrenaline gets going in the game. So we weren’t really sure how I’d go today.

Having scored an unbeaten 17 with the bat, Stoinis played a crucial role with the ball taking 2/54 in his eight overs, picking up the vital wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in prime form and started the day as the top scorer in the tournament.

“Bangladesh are a good team, they’re good players and have made some good runs over the tournament. So we definitely respected them and they were threatening today with a good partnership,” the 29-year-old said.

Stoinis went onto reveal how it was Australia’s assistant coach Ricky Ponting who helped him quite a bit in the nets during rehabilitation.

“If I could have one person in the world, if I could have picked anyone to coach me with my batting, it would have been Ricky Ponting,” Stoinis confessed.

“He’s an absolute legend, he’s got a lot of knowledge about the game, so we’ve been speaking about the game and where he thinks I can go to the next level with my batting. It’s more of an open discussion, raising points, problem-solving as we go and coming up with different ideas.”

