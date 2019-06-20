Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Stoinis, Coulter-Nile Return for Australia, Bangladesh Unchanged

Australia will be boosted by the return of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile, both of who are fit and available for their next ICC World Cup game against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 20).
A side-strain to Stoinis had completely upset the balance of the Australian team with the all-rounder playing a major role for the defending World champions with both bat and ball. Coulter-Nile also had to miss the game against Sri Lanka due to stiffness.
Stoinis and Coulter-Nile should come in place of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson into the playing XI. That means off-spinner Nathan Lyon will continue to sit on the sidelines.
Bangladesh, who are coming off a sensational win over West Indies after chasing down 322 to win, are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI too much. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was seen strapping up his knee after bowling his quota of overs but is unlikely to miss this crucial game.
Australia Likely XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa
Bangladesh Likely XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal
