starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 26:AUS VS BAN

upcoming
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

Thu, 20 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Stoinis, Coulter-Nile Return for Australia, Bangladesh Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 8:04 AM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Stoinis, Coulter-Nile Return for Australia, Bangladesh Unchanged

Australia will be boosted by the return of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile, both of who are fit and available for their next ICC World Cup game against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday (June 20).

A side-strain to Stoinis had completely upset the balance of the Australian team with the all-rounder playing a major role for the defending World champions with both bat and ball. Coulter-Nile also had to miss the game against Sri Lanka due to stiffness.

Stoinis and Coulter-Nile should come in place of Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson into the playing XI. That means off-spinner Nathan Lyon will continue to sit on the sidelines.

Bangladesh, who are coming off a sensational win over West Indies after chasing down 322 to win, are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI too much. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was seen strapping up his knee after bowling his quota of overs but is unlikely to miss this crucial game.

Australia Likely XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa

Bangladesh Likely XI: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal

australiabangladeshicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 ODI | Thu, 20 Jun, 2019

BAN v AUS
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
2
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
3
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
5 2 2 1 5 -0.27
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more