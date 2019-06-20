starts in
Match 26:AUS VS BAN

live
AUS AUS
BAN BAN

Nottingham

20 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Australia vs Bangladesh | Twitter Hails 'Impressive' Bangladesh Despite Australian Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh | Twitter Hails 'Impressive' Bangladesh Despite Australian Win

Bangladesh fought brilliantly but Australia always had too many on the board and they solidified their position in the top half of the table with a 48–run win in Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday (June 20)

Earlier, David Warner went on to score a fabulous 166, with Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja scoring half-centuries. Australia went on to post a massive 381/5, with Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carrey getting some hits in the final overs.

In reply, Tamim Iqbal gave the Tigers a good start with a fine 62 but couldn’t carry on and it was the pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah who fought brilliantly to get them closer but despite a century from the former, Bangladesh couldn’t cross the line.

Aaron Finch Australia vs Bangladesh David Warner icc world cup 2019 Mushfiqur Rahim Tamim Iqbal

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester All Fixtures

Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
