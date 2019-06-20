Australia vs Bangladesh | Twitter Hails 'Impressive' Bangladesh Despite Australian Win

Bangladesh fought brilliantly but Australia always had too many on the board and they solidified their position in the top half of the table with a 48–run win in Match 26 of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday (June 20)
Highest one day total by Bangladesh ever. They lose but are showing just the spirit that holds much promise as they go forward. #CWC19 #AUSvBAN— Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) June 20, 2019
— Mihir Bose (@mihirbose) June 20, 2019
Impressive.#Bangladesh #CWC19 — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) June 20, 2019
Target beyond them, but full marks to Bangladesh for never-say-die spirit. Not intimidated total to chase or bowling strength of opponent— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2019
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2019
Bangladesh have made 300+ in an ODI innings on nine occasions since the 2015 World Cup. Three of those innings have come in the last 18 days. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 20, 2019
Valiant effort from Bangladesh. Real improvements with the bat, though they were abysmal with the ball.#cwc19 #AUSvBAN— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) June 20, 2019
— Radio Cricket (@RadioCricket) June 20, 2019
So, Bangladesh did add 166 to that 👆score. But not enough. Valiant chase though, improbable from the beginning. Does that signal end of any interest in league stage this early? #CWC19 #AusvBan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 20, 2019
Earlier, David Warner went on to score a fabulous 166, with Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja scoring half-centuries. Australia went on to post a massive 381/5, with Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carrey getting some hits in the final overs.
Since resuming their opening partnership at the start of #CWC19, Finch and Warner have put on:96 v Afg15 v WI61 v Ind146 v Pak80 v SL52* v Ban— Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 20, 2019
Since resuming their opening partnership at the start of #CWC19, Finch and Warner have put on:
96 v Afg
15 v WI
61 v Ind
146 v Pak
80 v SL
52* v Ban
— Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) June 20, 2019
David Warner is the first player in history to post two 150+ scores in men’s World Cups #CWC19 — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) June 20, 2019
Top stuff from Warner. At this rate, 350 could be on and that was improbable at one stage. Will be a far tougher chase for Bangladesh than the one against the West Indies— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2019
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2019
Aussies have enough runs on the board, should declare already. #AusvBan — Monica (@monicas004) June 20, 2019
Well played Warner, what a knock. 166 runs from 147 balls with 14 fours & 5 sixes. Good to see crowd appreciating after the epic innings.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2019
— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2019
David Warner number of runs at the World Cup: 447 Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik combined number of runs at the World Cup: 406#CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 20, 2019
Soumya Sarkar will tell his grandchildren about the day he dismissed the top-three of Australia's batting lineup in a World Cup match. #AUSvBAN— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 20, 2019
— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 20, 2019
David Warner in tremendous form and looked so resolute today to make a big 💯. He is hungry as hell#AUSvsBAN — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) June 20, 2019
In reply, Tamim Iqbal gave the Tigers a good start with a fine 62 but couldn’t carry on and it was the pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah who fought brilliantly to get them closer but despite a century from the former, Bangladesh couldn’t cross the line.
Must say Bangladesh are puttibg up a spirited fight chasing a mammoth score. Admirable and thoroughly enjoyable!👏— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 20, 2019
Brilliant chase by @BCBtigers, second 300+ score. Great innings by Rahim. Certainly second strongest Asian team. #CWC19 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) June 20, 2019
Was such a good chase till that wicket of Tamim. Bangladesh are showing that outside of Starc and Cummins, there are opportunities to be had when you play Australia— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2019
Got to give credit for Bangladesh for coming as close as they have. Love their fight. They really are the 2nd best Asian team in the world cup — Naveen (@ImNsamy) June 20, 2019
Irrespective of the result today @BCBtigers showed why there are no longer the "minnows". Two successive 300+ totals in chase against West Indies and Australia in World Cups is indeed a big ask. Great to see them play in this manner #RiseOfTheTigers #AUSvBAN #CWC19— Ashok Raghavan (@AshokRaghavan) June 20, 2019
— Ashok Raghavan (@AshokRaghavan) June 20, 2019
Even though they probably going to lose this one well done Bangladesh 🇧🇩👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 really played some very good cricket most tournament 👍🏼 established players made some big impacts but really showed great fight as a group 👌🏼 @BCBtigers — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 20, 2019
Good cricket, Bangladesh. 2nd best Asian side after India. They just need to improve their bowling and they are good to go. Batting is on point. Witnessed against 2 kinds of bowling attacks.#CWC19— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) June 20, 2019
— Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) June 20, 2019
And Bangladesh churn up their highest ever ODI total. Had to happen this #CWC19 #AUSvBAN — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 20, 2019
Australia vs Bangladesh | Twitter Hails 'Impressive' Bangladesh Despite Australian Win
