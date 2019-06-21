Australia vs Bangladesh | Was Getting Few Butterflies Every Time There Was a Partnership: Finch

Despite plundering 381 for 5 in their 50 overs, Australia didn't have it easy against Bangladesh on Thursday (June 20). Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that whenever there was a partnership forming during the Bangladesh innings, he was starting to get slightly worried.
Chasing a massive score, Bangladesh finished on 333 for 8 on the back of a superb unbeaten century from Mushfiqur Rahim.
"Every time there was a partnership going, there were a few butterflies," said Finch, who scored 51-ball 53, at the post-match presentation ceremony.
David Warner was a real star for Australia as he slammed 166 off 147 deliveries. Finch said his team has been playing consistent cricket throughout the tournament but they are yet not taking anything for granted.
"We have been pretty consistent. We have guys who have WC experience. Having good partnerships with bat and ball is important.
"We always pride ourselves on our fielding and we were quite sloppy despite the wet conditions at the beginning. No excuses there. Not yet thinking about semis. Hopefully, we will secure a place in the top four."
Finch along with Warner added 121 runs for the opening wickets and got Australia off to a solid start. The likes of Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in and propelled Australia to a huge total.
"Nice to get a couple of boundaries away at the start. The wickets have been good as well and that helps as an opening batsman."
Meanwhile, Warner was rightly named Man of the Match and the opener said it was important for him to take some time at the start. The left-hander was very cautious at the initial stage and only opened up in the last 15 overs.
"For us, it's about getting the two points and moving onto the next game at Lord's. I think you always keep wickets in hand in ODIs. It's the way we play," said Warner, who now has 16 ODI centuries to his name.
"We don't intentionally not go after it (the two new balls) on purpose. You have to respect the new ball. If you get off to a flier, you go ahead with the momentum you have. The bowlers bowled well to us in patches. It's about knocking it around and try to target 6-8 an over after that in the middle overs. You have to adapt to the conditions, and it's about momentum after that."
Lastly, Warner also credited Mushfiqur for his effort in the second innings.
"It was a little slow, the wicket, but credit to the way Bangladesh fought. Mushfiqur played a fantastic innings. It was a grind for the bowlers, very difficult to get wickets out there, but it was great to get those two points in the end."
Australia vs Bangladesh | Was Getting Few Butterflies Every Time There Was a Partnership: Finch
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 20, 2019, 11:52 PM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh | Twitter Hails 'Impressive' Bangladesh Despite Australian Win
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
NZ v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019
SA v PAKLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings