AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Carrey, Green Take Australia's Lead Past 200 in 2nd Innings

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 5th Test, Day 3 Live Score: After a great run in the first innings, the Aussies seem to be struggling in the second against the English attack. The hosts resumed innings on 37 for three, leading the tourists by 152 runs. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 17 while nightwatchman Boland braved the barrage of short-pitched deliveries to stay not out on 3 off 25 balls.

The second day of the fifth Ashes Test in Hobart turned out to be bowlers’ paradise as 17 wickets were taken in a single day. Australia, which was bowled out for 303 before lunch, did not require Nathan Lyon’s off-spin to grab a 115-run first-innings lead. Skipper Pat Cummins led the charge with 4-45 and Mitchell Starc grabbed 3-53.

Scott Boland was unlucky after Chris Woakes (36) got twice dropped in the slip cordon to finish with 1-33 and Cameroon Green (1-45) got the wicket of debutant Sam Billings, who made 29.

England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Mark Wood bowled with similar intensity of the Australian pace quartet as the home team stuttered to 37-3 at stumps at the day-night test for an overall lead of 152 with seven wickets in hand

