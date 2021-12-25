Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22: Head to Head Record in Test Cricket

After losing the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes, Joe Root and Co. will look to bounce back in the Boxing Day Test to keep their hopes alive in the historic Test series. Australia have played dominant cricket so far in the Ashes 2021-22 as the England batters have failed to live up to the expectations away from home. Australia have completely outclassed their opponents in all three departments in the first two Tests. England captain Root is facing a lot of scrutiny for his defensive captaincy in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Several cricket pundits have already predicted that Australia will retain the Ashes once again after a dismal show from England in the first two matches. Pat Cummins will return at the MCG for the mega Boxing Day clash to lead the Australian team and he will look to seal the series after missing out on the Day-Night clash due to COVID-19 isolation.

Australia have already named their Playing XI for the third Test as Jhye Richardson and Michael Nesser missed out after making their debut in Adelaide. While Scott Boland will get his Test debut after a much-awaited time.

While England have also announced their XI and ring in several changes. After strings of low scores, Rory Burns has been dropped for Zack Crawley, while Jonny Bairstow returned to the XI in place of Ollie Pope. After poor bowling efforts in Adelaide, England brought back Jack Leach and Mark Wood for Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Head to Head:

Ashes is one of the most prolific Test series in the world of cricket and the oldest rivalry between Australia and England have witnessed several intense battles on the field. In the head to head record Australia have an edge over England in the Ashes Test series win. Both teams have played 70 Ashes series so far, out of which Australia have won 33, while England emerged victorious 32 times. In the case of a draw, the previous winner retained the Ashes. In terms of holding Ashes, Australia have a fine margin over England - 37-33.

