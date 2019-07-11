Australia vs England | Edgbaston - What to Expect From Second Semi-Final Venue

Edgbaston in Birmingham, home to the Warwickshire County Cricket Club, will host the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 between Australia and England. Like Manchester, Edgbaston hosted its first ODI in 1972 - the 4th match in ODI history.
1) The venue has hosted 62 ODIs since 1972.
2) There have been 24 hundreds at this venue and eight 300-plus totals.
3) Glenn Turner made an unbeaten 171 against East Africa in the inaugural World Cup, in 1975 at this venue and it remains the highest score here.
4) Darren Gough has the most wickets - 21 at 22.66 apiece - at this venue.
5) There have been nine five-plus wicket hauls with Josh Hazlewood's 6/52 against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 being the best figures recorded here.
Recent record and trends
There have been four matches played here at the venue since the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. In three of those, the captain winning the toss has opted to bat first. Twice the team batting first has won while two other times, the chasing team triumphed. The average first innings total here is 282 in the period post the Champions Trophy.
New Zealand vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Pakistan, England vs India and India vs Bangladesh are the four 2019 World Cup matches played here so far. The first two times, the chasing side won the matches - both involving New Zealand - while the last two occasions saw the team batting first make 300-plus scores and win comfortably.
Pace vs Spin
Pacers have picked up 44 wickets in this venue in the 2019 World Cup. Spinners, on the other hand, have had considerably less success - 4 wickets at an average of 93.3.
The spinners, though, have been marginally more economical here - 5.23 to 5.63. The seam bowlers have recorded three hauls of four wickets or more at this venue in the four matches played here in the World Cup.
Team records
Australia were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in this World Cup and have finished second in the league phase behind India. They only lost twice in the nine matches - one against India and the other against South Africa. England, meanwhile, had minor hiccups along the way losing to Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka before crushing India and New Zealand to finish third on the points table.
England and Australia have faced each other 11 times in ODIs post the Champions Trophy with England winning nine of those matches. However, in the warm-up match before the World Cup and the league match of this World Cup, Australia beat England. Overall records also favour Australia - 82 wins to England's 61 wins. In World Cups, Australia have beaten England six out of eight times so far.
