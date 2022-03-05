Australia vs England, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates

Six-time champion Australia will begin their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup as favourites against defending champion England at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Saturday. A comprehensive win in the recent Ashes series shows Australia is in peak form heading into its opening match of the tournament against defending champion England on Saturday.

Captain Meg Lanning attributed Australia’s success to squad depth, pointing out how rising stars such as Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown contributed to the Ashes victory alongside veterans Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

“The biggest thing for us over the last few years is that we haven’t relied on one or two players, we’ve had some really good depth in our squad,” she said.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will miss the first two World Cup games, including Saturday’s opener against England and its March 8 match with Pakistan after testing positive to COVID-19. Under New Zealand government health guidelines, Gardner will have to isolate for 10 days.

England on the other hand are rallying after losing its opening match against India to beat India in the final. Knight believes that experience is in England’s favor as it attempts to defend its title.

“Australia are going to go in as favourites, but (the 2017 World Cup win) should give us a lot of experience of what it takes to be successful in these events. Sometimes it’s just about getting over the line and I think that’s what we did so well in 2017,” said captain Heather Knight.

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Alyssa Healy(w), Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Amanda Wellington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown

England Women Squad: Heather Knight(c), Amy Ellen Jones(w), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield Hill, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean

