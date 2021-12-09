Aus vs Eng Live Cricket Score Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 2: Australia Lose Marcus Harris Early

Aus vs Eng Live Cricket Score Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, The Gabba, Brisbane: We are set to begin! The players of England stride out to the middle. David Warner and Marcus Harris are the openers for Australia. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings with the ball.

Australia dominated day one thoroughly as their pacers enjoyed bowling in seaming conditions. The lethal trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc combined to take 9 wickets while Cameron Green celebrated his maiden Test wicket. The star of the day was the newly made leader, Pat Cummins, a five-fer on his captaincy debut against arch-rivals are stuff to dream of. England will be without their veterans Broad and Anderson. A tough job lies ahead for the other pacers and Joe Root has to lead his troops without his go-to guns. Stay tuned for further updates.

Hello and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between Australia and England here at Gabba. Australia have had a dream start to the series as they bundled out the visitors for mere 147 runs. The onus is with the Aussies as they will look for a good start to their innings. Overcast conditions and rain might play its role yet again. Let’s hope the weather stays clear.

On Day 2 of the Ashes 2021-22 opener, Australia will look to strengthen their position in the match after bowling out England to just 127. Pat Cummins’ Australia have a great opportunity to put England on the mat after a dominating bowling performance on Day 1 at The Gabba, Brisbane. The pitch and weather are expected to assist the pacers and the Australian batters need to be cautious in front of decent pace attack. However, England might miss the services of James Anderson and Stuart Broad on this surface.

Meanwhile, on Day 1, Pat Cummins took five wickets in a scintillating start to his captaincy as Australia routed England for 147.

After England skipper Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat, the Australian pace bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ran riot to bundle the tourists out in just 50.1 overs.

Cummins, in his first game as Test captain since taking over from Tim Paine, claimed 5-38, while Starc took 2-35 and Hazlewood 2-42 as the English batters failed to adapt to the bounce and movement of a Gabba green top.

England made a disastrous start to the series when they lost Rory Burns to the first ball of the match, Starc bowling the left-hander around his legs.

Dawid Malan, who scored six, and Root, for a duck, quickly followed as a shell-shocked England slumped to 11-3.

“It was a dream start really — it wasn’t a bad toss to lose and I thought we all bowled really well and did our jobs," Cummins said.

“To keep them to 150 was a tremendous start. I was really proud of how consistent and composed everyone was.

“Personally, it was nice to get a couple of wickets at the end to make it a five-for — it was just a really good start."

Cummins chimed in to remove the dangerous Ben Stokes for five and leave England struggling on 59-4 at lunch, on a hot and humid Brisbane morning.

It was only a momentary respite. In the first over after the interval Haseeb Hameed edged Cummins to Steve Smith at second slip to leave England teetering at 60-5.

Jos Buttler came out and launched a fightback with a glittering array of attacking shots to put the Australian attack on the back foot for the first time.

However, with the score on 112, Buttler — who had reached 39 — feathered a catch to debutant wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

