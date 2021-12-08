Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Ashes 2021-22 1st Test, Day 1, The Gabba, Brisbane

The highly anticipated Ashes 2021-22 is all set to commence from Wednesday as Australia will lock horns against England at The Gabba, Brisbane. Australia have a tough task ahead of them to defend the urn under new captain Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins is set to lead the home team, putting a fast bowler’s perspective on Australia’s test cricket captaincy for the first time since the 1950s. Joe Root is primed to lead England with the bat again in a series he thinks may define his career.

Root was already feeling some pressure before it was confirmed that Jimmy Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, will miss the first Test starting Wednesday at the Gabba.

Buttler said the senior players in the team were ready to step up to support Root, and the return of inspirational allrounder Ben Stokes would also help.

Root heads into this series as the leading test batsman in the world, having scored 1,455 runs in 12 tests in 2021 at an average of 66.

But England have lost nine of the 10 Tests it has played in Australia since their drought-breaking series win Down Under in 2010-11, mostly by big margins. Root has been on the last two tours, and was captain for the 4-0 loss in 2017-18.

And then there’s England’s record at the Gabba, where it hasn’t won a test since 1986 and has recorded only two wins since 1946.

Buttler said England was only looking back as far as January, when an injury-depleted India squad clinched a series win by ending Australia’s unbeaten record at the Gabba that dated to 1988.

I don’t think we have anything to lose … (rather) everything to gain, he said. You know to do that against Australia here, you have to be at your best.

England released a 12-man squad later Tuesday, leaving most speculation over the formation of the bowling attack. Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were included as specialist pace bowlers, and left-arm spinner Jack Leach was also in the mix. The starting XI will be confirmed at the coin toss.

Cummins revealed his starting XI well ahead of time, giving himself plenty of time to adjust to his new job. That now includes attending the pre-match news conferences and going out for the coin toss instead of marking out his run-up to prepare to bowl.

The 28-year-old Cummins made his test debut as a teenager in 2011 and was elevated to the captaincy when Tim Paine quit last month after media reports he’d been investigated four years earlier by cricket administrators for sending an explicit text to a work colleague.

