Australia vs England Live Cricket Score Ashes 5th Test Day 1: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Live Score Ashes 5th Test Day 1 Australia vs England: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test from Hobart. After showing some fightback in the fourth Test, England will look to earn a consolation win in the fifth and the last Test of Ashes 2021-22. Australia have played some dominant cricket so far in this series and England didn’t have any match to their opponent.

Double Sydney centurion Usman Khawaja will move up to open the batting for Australia in the final Test beginning in Hobart on Friday, captain Pat Cummins confirmed Thursday.

Cummins announced Khawaja would replace Marcus Harris as David Warner’s opening partner with Travis Head slotting back in at number five for the day-night pink-ball match after sitting out the fourth Test in Sydney with Covid.

With Head cleared to play, Australia opted to retain Khawaja — who scored 137 and 101 not out in Sydney — and omit Harris, who has struggled to make an impact with a top score of 76 in the series.

Harris has been given a number of chances over his career, but in 14 matches he has not scored a century and is averaging just over 25.

The 35-year-old Khawaja has been in and out of the Australian team, but his twin centuries in Sydney made it impossible to drop him for the fifth Test, especially considering his form and experience at the top of the order.

He has opened the batting in five Tests, scoring two centuries and averaging 96.80.

“The message to Harry (Harris) is that he is going really well, it’s just that it’s not too often that someone comes in and scores two centuries in the same game," Cummins said.

There had been some talk of elevating Marnus Labuschagne to open, but Cummins said that was never a possibility.

England were expected to name their starting team later on Thursday. Jos Buttler has returned home with a broken finger which will hand Sam Billings an unexpected test debut.

Ben Stokes has a side strain and may play as a specialist batsman while Jonny Bairstow also is under an injury cloud. If he can’t play, his spot likely will be taken by Ollie Pope.

“We’ve got to just see where (Stokes and Bairstow) are at,” England captain Joe Root said. “We have to see what their bodies can handle and then assess everyone.

“You certainly can pick Ben just as a bat and similarly Jonny as well. He’s been playing as a batter anyway.”

Chris Woakes is expected to return in place of Jimmy Anderson who might be rested.

