Australia vs England Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch AUS vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I Coverage on TV And Online in India

Eternal rivals Australia and England are all set to play against each other in the shortest format of the game ahead of the T20 World Cup. The T20I series between Australia and England is scheduled to start from Sunday. The first T20I will be played at the Perth Stadium.

Australia, come into the fixture, after clinching a whitewash against West Indies in the two-match T20I series. England cricket team, on the other hand, also secured a thrilling 4-3 win against Pakistan, in their last T20I assignment.

The two teams have been placed in same group at the T20 World Cup. And the high-voltage encounter between England and Australia at the T20 World Cup will be played on October 28. Australia and England find themselves in Group 1 along with Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Ahead of Sunday’s first T20I match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

When will first T20I match between Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) be played?

The first T20I match between Australia and England will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the first T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) be played?

The first T20I match between Australia and England will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the first T20I match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) begin?

The first T20I match between Australia and England will begin at 1:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first T20I match?

Australia vs England first T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) first T20I match?

Australia vs England first T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid

