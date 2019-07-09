starts in
Australia vs England | Playing in Semi-Final Would Be Living The Dream: Handscomb

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
Australia vs England | Playing in Semi-Final Would Be Living The Dream: Handscomb

After he was dropped from the initial squad for the World Cup, Australian batsman Peter Handscomb, after being called in to join the team in England as a replacement for Shaun Marsh who broke his wrist said he is “living the dream” with a potential semi-final appearance around the corner for him.

“To actually be able to do it (playing in a semi-final), is like living the dream,” Handscomb told reporters ahead of Australia’s semi-final against England. “It’s really sad obviously for the people who’ve gone down so late in the tournament. For those guys it’s gut-wrenching, but they’re also supporting the rest of the group. That’s the atmosphere we have in the dressing room.”

"For me, I've played so many World Cup semi-finals and finals in the backyard with my mates and you are trying to be different guys as a kid. To actually come out here is great. It's about knowing what is required of me and then treating it as any game, go in with the same mindset I have for the last couple of years and hopefully do something towards winning the match."

Handscomb’s innings against India in the fourth ODI during their recent tour saw him score 117, in what turned out to be a record chase for the Australians, gunning down 359. And that innings, coupled with several others convinces Handscomb that he can do well in international cricket.

"Every time you take the next step up you try and get that self-belief that you actually belong there and that little period against India and Pakistan really helped me believe in myself," he said. "Now I can back my skills and know I have done it so can continue to make runs if required."

Speaking about the semi-final, Handscomb said, “Obviously the rivalry is strong, everyone just seems to live for these games. There’ll be plenty of energy, and basically whoever can stay calm for the longest out there and keep a level head will go through.”

Australia will play England at Edgbaston on Thursday for a spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 final.

