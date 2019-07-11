Australia vs England | 'World Must Speak Up for Balochistan' Banner Flown Over Edgbaston

In yet another incident of a plane carrying political messages over venues hosting World Cup matches, an aircraft with the banner "World must speak up for Balochistan" flew over Edgbaston during the semifinal between England and Australia on Thursday.
It was the third instance of a plane being used for political messages in the World Cup; banners with messages like 'Justice for Balochistan' flew over Headingley in Leeds during Pakistan's match against Afghanistan and multiple planes with banners relaying 'Justice for Kashmir' and 'India stop genocide and free Kashmir' flew over the same stadium during India's match against Sri Lanka.
The ICC had taken note of the incidents, expressing disappointment.
"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the ICC said of the incidents during the India-Sri Lanka game.
The BCCI had also complained to ICC about the incidents in the Leeds game.
