starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Birmingham

11 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:NZ VS TBC

upcoming
NZ NZ
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Australia vs England | 'World Must Speak Up for Balochistan' Banner Flown Over Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Australia vs England | 'World Must Speak Up for Balochistan' Banner Flown Over Edgbaston

In yet another incident of a plane carrying political messages over venues hosting World Cup matches, an aircraft with the banner "World must speak up for Balochistan" flew over Edgbaston during the semifinal between England and Australia on Thursday.

It was the third instance of a plane being used for political messages in the World Cup; banners with messages like 'Justice for Balochistan' flew over Headingley in Leeds during Pakistan's match against Afghanistan and multiple planes with banners relaying 'Justice for Kashmir' and 'India stop genocide and free Kashmir' flew over the same stadium during India's match against Sri Lanka.

The ICC had taken note of the incidents, expressing disappointment.

"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again,” the ICC said of the incidents during the India-Sri Lanka game.

The BCCI had also complained to ICC about the incidents in the Leeds game.

aus vs engaustralia vs englandEngland vs Australiaicc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v NZ
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more