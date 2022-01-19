Australia vs New Zealand 2022: Chappell-Hadlee Series Postponed Indefinitely Due to Quarantine Concerns

New Zealand’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia has been indefinitely postponed due to covid issues. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said it was unable to secure guarantees that the touring party will be allowed back in the country after the government took the decision to impose a 10-day mandatory quarantine in wake of the fresh threats emanating from covid’s omicron variant.

New Zealand were to play three ODIs and a T20I during their Australia tour between January 30 and February 8.

“As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ Government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC chief executive David White said.

“NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the Government.

“Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this," he added.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said that the cricket boards of the two teams will continue to work to reschedule the matches.

“We are extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play the scheduled matches against New Zealand as planned, however we will continue to work with New Zealand Cricket to reschedule the series," Hockley said.

“We thank NZC, who made every effort to make the series happen, however because they were unable to get certainty over return quarantine arrangements, it is simply just not possible at this time.

“We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone. We look forward to welcoming Sri Lanka to Australia next month and will confirm the schedule for that series as soon as possible,” he added.

It remains to be seen whether Australia’s T20I tour of New Zealand in March will go ahead under the current circumstances.

