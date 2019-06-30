Australia vs New Zealand: Carey Credits 'Simple' Approach Stellar Batting Show

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey believes that a simplicity in approach was the best option on the day as he, along with Mitchell Starc and Usman Khawaja, led Australia to a comfortable 86-run victory over New Zealand at Lord’s.
“It was not the start we wanted (at 92 for 5), but it was important to occupy the crease. I had no rush, just wanted to assess the conditions and then play my game. The pitch was on the slower side and there was spin as well. I wanted to keep it simple and play to my strengths.”
The wicketkeeper’s innings proved to be the game-changer as Australia, who were reeling at 92 for five in the 22nd over, helped his side get out of the slump and post a competitive total. The 27-year-old went on to score 71 from 72 balls, inclusive of 11 fours.
“High credit to Khawaja - he played right through the heat and Mitchell Starc as well. I wanted to spend some time in the middle, I'm enjoying batting at the moment, coming in early is a good opportunity, although I would like to be out there in the last 10 overs.
Speaking about Ross Taylor’s catch, Carey revealed he found it hard to spot the ball somehow managed to keep an eye.
“It was a tough catch (Ross Taylor wicket), was difficult to see the high ball under the blue skies, Ross was obviously a pretty key wicket. We will now go to Manchester, South Africa just had a nice win, so we need to keep performing and keep winning."
Captain Aaron Finch also lauded the role Usman Khawaja had to play in the for the sixth wicket partnership. The southpaw led played out a gritty 88 off 129 balls to stitch together 107 runs along with Carey.
“Great partnership to get us to a competitive total by Khawaja and Carey. It was important that we get time in the middle.
“It was a difficult surface to play strokes on, and for Alex to get the ball off the middle was impressive.”
While complimenting the effort of his spearhead Mitchell Starc, who finished with 5 for 26, the skipper also highlighted the importance of the overs from Nathan Lyon and the part-timers.
“It was also a good surface for Lyon to bowl, I thought, and he bowled really well. Important to bowl the part-timers too. It helps the team so much to get wickets in the middle-overs, like Starc, who can just return and take wickets immediately.”
Australia vs New Zealand: Carey Credits 'Simple' Approach Stellar Batting Show
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019
IND v ENGBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019
WI v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019
IND v BANBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019
NZ v ENGChester-le-Street All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings