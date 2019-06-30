starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs New Zealand: Carey Credits 'Simple' Approach Stellar Batting Show

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 2:19 AM IST
Australia vs New Zealand: Carey Credits 'Simple' Approach Stellar Batting Show

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey believes that a simplicity in approach was the best option on the day as he, along with Mitchell Starc and Usman Khawaja, led Australia to a comfortable 86-run victory over New Zealand at Lord’s.

“It was not the start we wanted (at 92 for 5), but it was important to occupy the crease. I had no rush, just wanted to assess the conditions and then play my game. The pitch was on the slower side and there was spin as well. I wanted to keep it simple and play to my strengths.”

The wicketkeeper’s innings proved to be the game-changer as Australia, who were reeling at 92 for five in the 22nd over, helped his side get out of the slump and post a competitive total. The 27-year-old went on to score 71 from 72 balls, inclusive of 11 fours.

“High credit to Khawaja - he played right through the heat and Mitchell Starc as well. I wanted to spend some time in the middle, I'm enjoying batting at the moment, coming in early is a good opportunity, although I would like to be out there in the last 10 overs.

Speaking about Ross Taylor’s catch, Carey revealed he found it hard to spot the ball somehow managed to keep an eye.

“It was a tough catch (Ross Taylor wicket), was difficult to see the high ball under the blue skies, Ross was obviously a pretty key wicket. We will now go to Manchester, South Africa just had a nice win, so we need to keep performing and keep winning."

Captain Aaron Finch also lauded the role Usman Khawaja had to play in the for the sixth wicket partnership. The southpaw led played out a gritty 88 off 129 balls to stitch together 107 runs along with Carey.

“Great partnership to get us to a competitive total by Khawaja and Carey. It was important that we get time in the middle.

“It was a difficult surface to play strokes on, and for Alex to get the ball off the middle was impressive.”

While complimenting the effort of his spearhead Mitchell Starc, who finished with 5 for 26, the skipper also highlighted the importance of the overs from Nathan Lyon and the part-timers.

“It was also a good surface for Lyon to bowl, I thought, and he bowled really well. Important to bowl the part-timers too. It helps the team so much to get wickets in the middle-overs, like Starc, who can just return and take wickets immediately.”

Aaron FinchAlex Careyaustralia vs new zealandicc world cup 2019Usman Khawaja

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more