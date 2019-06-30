starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs New Zealand | Bowled More Than I Would Have Imagined: Williamson

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2019, 2:15 AM IST
Australia vs New Zealand | Bowled More Than I Would Have Imagined: Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that he bowled a few extra overs with Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey in the middle and the failure to break the stand cost his side the game against Australia at Lord's.

Carey and Khawaja added 107 runs for the sixth wicket that allowed Australia to get close to the 200-mark before the dismissal of the former for 71. The defending champions eventually finished on 243, which proved to be too much for the Kiwis to chase down.

“We were in a position of strength in the first half of the first innings at 92/5. Credit to the way they rebuilt and got themselves to a competitive total. I guess we were going to hide it up, and I bowled a few more overs than I would have imagined.

“Two left-handers were playing, so the match-up was important - that of the ball going away, and hence I gave myself a longer spell. We weren't able to break that partnership and Carey came and took the game away - brilliant innings on that surface.

The 28-year-old also complimented the Australian bowlers for executing their plans on the two-paced surface, especially the pacers.

“I think Australia adapted better than we did. Some big lads hit the wicket hard and reaped the rewards. We needed a major partnership of more than a hundred to chase down this total on the given surface, and the guys fought hard but it wasn't to be today.”

Williamson emphasised that his side needed to push this game aside as soon as possible and ensure that they are better prepared when it comes to such surfaces.

“It's important that we move on quickly from this game. We need to do better on the next surface. We need to have a look at the surface when we get there and make the right decisions accordingly.

“The wickets haven't been what most people expected, and they're getting tired towards the end of the tournament.”

Alex Careyicc world cup 2019Kane Williamsonnew zealand vs australia

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia's 'Dominant' Win Leaves Twitter Impressed
Cricketnext Staff | June 30, 2019, 1:44 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Australia's 'Dominant' Win Leaves Twitter Impressed

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
5
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more