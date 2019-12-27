Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

444/7 (150.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 30.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa *

277/9 (82.4)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Boxing Day Test Match at MCG, Day 2: Australia Strengthen Position on Day 2

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 27, 2019, 10:16 AM IST

Australia vs New Zealand (TEST)

LIVE

AUS vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

Australia
Ist INN

444/7

(150.0) RR 2.96

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
MIN. 30.0 Overs Left Today
New Zealand New Zealand Captain
New Zealand
Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Boxing Day Test Match at MCG, Day 2: Australia Strengthen Position on Day 2

Catch all the live action from the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand through our live commentary.

Day 1 report: Master batsman Steve Smith ground out an unbeaten 77 as he zeroes in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.

In the Black Caps' first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch.

But first Marnus Labuschagne, the world's leading run-scorer for 2019, and then Smith smacked half centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers who kept the run rate down.

Along with the fidgety Smith, Travis Head was not out 25, desperate for runs after a lean spell. Labuschagne made 63 with Colin de Grandhomme the pick of the bowlers with 2-48.

The signs are ominous for New Zealand with superstar Smith scoring centuries in his past four Tests in Melbourne, and a fifth looking likely.

"The way they bowled and placed their field, I had to be patient," said Smith. "It's not the kind of wicket you could go after them. I think we did pretty well today."

The visitors need to win to square the three-match series after crashing in the opening day-night clash in Perth by 296 runs.

It was a bold decision by Williamson to bowl on a pitch that has traditionally been docile and favoured the batsmen.

And it appeared to pay dividends in a sizzling opening over from Trent Boult, back after missing two Tests with a rib injury.

After three testing balls to Warner, his fourth clattered into Burns' middle stump, with the opener out for a golden duck to huge roars from the large New Zealand contingent in the 70,000-plus crowd.

Boult was sorely missed by the Black Caps in Perth and along with Tim Southee found early swing and zip with the ball.

- Boos and cheers -

Labuschagne and Warner dug in to wrestle back the initiative before a Neil Wagner delivery saw Warner caught at slip for 41 attempting a drive, with Southee taking an outstanding one-handed catch.

The in-form Labuschagne looked set for another big score after plundering his fifth consecutive 50, having converted three of his previous four into centuries.

But it wasn't to be and he was out in bizarre fashion, with a rising de Grandhomme ball ricocheting off his elbow and onto the stumps as he attempted to leave it.

He was fuming as he left the pitch, swinging his bat in frustration.

Smith was met with a mix of boos and cheers as he walked to the crease and after a poor summer, by his standards, appeared determined to build a decent score.

It was slow going, but he brought up his 28th Test half-century off 103 balls -- his first in four Tests.

Along the way he passed Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to become Australia's 10th highest run-scorer, with David Boon's 7,422 his next target.

As in Perth, Matthew Wade again came under a short-ball barrage from Neil Wagner, with one bouncing off his helmet as their rivalry heated up.

But he survived and took his chances to hit 38 and provide valuable support for Smith before he edged de Grandhomme to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

australiaaustralia vs new zealanBoxing Day TestMCGnew zealandnew zealand vs australia

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more