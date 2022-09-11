Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

An international cricketer calling it quits from the 50-over format is getting quite common as Australian captain Aaron Finch has now announced his retirement from ODI Cricket. The third ODI of the series between Australia and New Zealand will be the last time that Finch steps onto the field as an Aussie skipper in the dying format of the game.

Australia have already clinched an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking for a whitewash on Sunday, September 11. Kane Williamson and his men have looked far from their best and will be eyeing a win since ICC World Super League points are up for grabs.

Bowling has been the strong suit of both sides in the series. Australia had the pace-spin duo of Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa doing the majority of the damage while for the Kiwis, it was their ace pacer, Trent Boult, securing big scalps.

Australia batted well in the two encounters and emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see whether the White Ferns will be able to prevent a 3-0 whitewash at the Cazaly’s Stadium.

Ahead of Sunday’s third ODI match between Australia and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date will the third ODI match between Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The third ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will take place on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the third ODI match between Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The third ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

What time will the third ODI match between Australia (AUS) and New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The third ODI match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 9:50 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) third ODI match?

Australia vs New Zealand third ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) third ODI match?

Australia vs New Zealand third ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SONYLIV app and website.

Australia (AUS) vs New Zealand (NZ) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk),Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

