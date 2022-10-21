Australia vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Australia are all set to start their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against New Zealand on Saturday. The match between Australia and New Zealand, opening encounter of the Super 12 stage, will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia had to concede a defeat at the hands of India in the warm-up game but the hosts have been in outstanding form in T20Is in the past 12 months. Aussie batter Cameron Green did manage to secure his spot in the T20 World Cup squad but the 23-year-old will really find it hard to feature in a game. In the bowling department, the Aaron Finch-led side will depend a lot on speedster Mitchell Starc and spinner Adam Zampa.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will certainly miss the services of their last T20 World Cup’s hero Daryl Mitchell in the opening encounter. The all-rounder was ruled out of the match against Australia due to his finger injury.

Ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs New Zealand be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Australia vs New Zealand begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match?

Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Australia vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

