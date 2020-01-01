Australia vs New Zealand | Williamson, Nicholls Skip Training With 'Flu Symptoms'
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were on Wednesday sent back to their hotel from training after they were found to be suffering from "flu-like symptoms" two days ahead of their third Test against Australia here.
Australia vs New Zealand | Williamson, Nicholls Skip Training With 'Flu Symptoms'
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were on Wednesday sent back to their hotel from training after they were found to be suffering from "flu-like symptoms" two days ahead of their third Test against Australia here.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings