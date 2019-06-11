starts in
Australia vs Pakistan | Injured Marcus Stoinis Out of Pakistan Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has joined the injured list with Mitchell Marsh now being flown into England as his cover. Stoinis picked up a side strain in Australia’s 36-run loss to India in the ICC World Cup 2019 match at the Oval on Sunday (June 9).

Stoinis has been ruled out of Wednesday’s (June 12) game against Pakistan in Taunton, but Australia will wait to take a call on whether they replace him with Marsh in their 15-man squad.

Stoinis picked up 2/62 in seven overs as India notched up 352/5 against Australia, including a superb caught-and-bowled to send back MS Dhoni. He also had Indian skipper Virat Kohli caught in the deep by Pat Cummins in his spell.

He was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a second-ball duck, in Australia’s loss. He made 19 in his only other outing with the bat in the tournament, against the West Indies.

Stoinis has not been officially replaced in Australia's World Cup squad. ICC rules allow an injured player to be replaced, but they cannot later rejoin the squad if they regain full fitness.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said Stoinis would be reassessed ahead of Australia's game against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday. "(We're) not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss," Finch said in Taunton. "That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed. Over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like," he added.

Australia play Pakistan at Taunton's County Ground on Wednesday, and the absence of a second allrounder in the current squad leaves Australia’s selectors in some bother ahead of their fourth game of the World Cup.

Mitchell Marsh was to travel to the UK later this week with the Australia ‘A’ side ahead of their series of 50-over matches against county opposition that will run concurrently with the World Cup tournament. The 'A' tour will later switch to red-ball games to give key players preparation before the Ashes Test series.

