Australia vs Pakistan | Langer Urges Team to Seek Inspiration from Barty

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty won her first major Grand Slam title as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final. Just two seasons back though she was a part of the Women’s Big Bash League representing Brisbane Heat.
Australian coach Justin Langer was absolutely thrilled with her victory. He remarked, “I was so pumped for Ash. I sent her a text message and all the boys sent her a video message before the game. She loves her cricket, doesn’t she?”
“I watched the whole game. She was brilliant, ruthless. I actually said to the boys before today, the advice you would’ve given Ash Barty, whatever you would’ve said to her, say yourself”
Australia faced a tough defeat against India on Sunday. As they look forward to playing against Pakistan, they will also be hoping that the weather gods remain kind to them.
While Steve Smith looks in fine touch, David Warner’s slow knock was a bit of concern for the defending champions. Also with Pakistan having defeated hosts England, Australia will surely not take them lightly.
