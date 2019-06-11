starts in
Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs Pakistan | Langer Urges Team to Seek Inspiration from Barty

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Australia vs Pakistan | Langer Urges Team to Seek Inspiration from Barty

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty won her first major Grand Slam title as she defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open final. Just two seasons back though she was a part of the Women’s Big Bash League representing Brisbane Heat.

Australian coach Justin Langer was absolutely thrilled with her victory. He remarked, “I was so pumped for Ash. I sent her a text message and all the boys sent her a video message before the game. She loves her cricket, doesn’t she?”

“I watched the whole game. She was brilliant, ruthless. I actually said to the boys before today, the advice you would’ve given Ash Barty, whatever you would’ve said to her, say yourself”

Australia faced a tough defeat against India on Sunday. As they look forward to playing against Pakistan, they will also be hoping that the weather gods remain kind to them.

While Steve Smith looks in fine touch, David Warner’s slow knock was a bit of concern for the defending champions. Also with Pakistan having defeated hosts England, Australia will surely not take them lightly.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
6
SL
3 1 1 1 3 -1.51
7
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
8
BAN
3 1 2 0 2 -0.71
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
