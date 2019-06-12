starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

12 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 18:IND VS NZ

upcoming
IND IND
NZ NZ

Nottingham

Thu, 13 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 19:ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Fri, 14 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 20:SL VS AUS

upcoming
SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Warner, Finch Off to Breezy Start

Cricketnext Staff | June 12, 2019, 3:18 PM IST

LIVE

AUS vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 17, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 12 June, 2019

Australia

27/0

(5.2) RR 5.06

Australia Australia Captain
v/s
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.

  • 14:20 (IST)

    "We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.

This is smart batting from Finch and Warner. They have been very careful against Amir but have gone after Shaheen. Amir is getting to move the ball both ways and has given only three runs in his three overs, including two maidens. 

This is not a good start from Shaheen. He can't bowl short to Finch and Warner. The latter now gets one short and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for four. 17 runs from this over, Australia are 27 without loss.

What a shot! Shaheen drops one short and Finch pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. This is his 100th six in ODIs. Shaheen needs to change his length.

Finch finally got one in his arc and drove it to the left of the mid-off fielder Malik who misfielded it and allowed them to run two. Still just three off this over, good start from Amir.

Have Pakistan made a mistake by dropping Shadab? 

It took him a couple of deliveries but Shaheen seems to have found the right line and length. He has played three ODIs in England so far and has conceded over 80 in each of them. 

Gets one on the hips and works it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Australia will want Warner to play his natural game. He is trying to look busy, this is good signs for Australia.

Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack.

A bit of swing on offer for Amir. Good start this from the left-arm paceman, kept it nice and tidy out of the off-stump for the first two deliveries and then brought in a couple. Maiden over to start with.

Aaron Finch and David Warner are out to bat. Mohammad Amir will take the new cherry. And, we are all set for this cracking encounter. Here we go...

Now, the national anthem of Australia.

Players march out for the national anthem. First up is team song of Pakistan.

We feel you, sir!

Pakistan's playing XI -  Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

Australia's playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.

Finch: We would've bowled first as well. A tinge of green and some moisture in the wicket. In a world cup, winning so many against Pakistan doesn't really matter much. We have to wait and see what the wicket plays like. I expect some swing and seam-movement. It depends on the game. India bowled really well to us as, as did Afghanistan.

Sarfaraz: We will bowl first. A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, a bit of moisture as well. Unfortunately, we didn't play the last game, but have worked hard and have done lots of practice. One of our Test umpires (Riazuddin) has passed away, and in honour of him, we're all going to wear black bands today.

Both Pakistan and Australia have dropped their frontline spinners and have added an extra seamer because of the overhead condition.

Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.

Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.

"We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.

With short, straight boundaries, the logical comparison is to Bristol, where Australia accounted for Afghanistan in their tournament opener the Saturday before last. That should be well received by David Warner, who has had the spotlight on him for a reason that it never has before across his decade-long international career: scoring too slowly.

Either way, the role of Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to be dramatically enhanced. If Langer and Finch go with Shaun Marsh to bolster the batting, there is no provision for the Western Australian – the third seamer – to do anything other than bowl his complement of overs. If a specialist bowler comes into the team instead, then Coulter-Nile will walk in to bat at number seven. Notwithstanding his match-winning 92 last Wednesday, asking him to do that job was not part of the plan.

That has to sting. And as Aaron Finch explained, it means they cannot be sure of what they will do with their final XI, both options at their disposal serving to unbalance his side as it was conceived. Mitchell Marsh, a member of that Australia ‘A’ touring party, is being rushed to England as cover for Stoinis in the event that he doesn’t respond well enough to treatment and has to be replaced, but he won’t arrive quickly enough to prevent a tough selection-table judgment call.

Australia will be without Marcus Stoinis for Wednesday's encounter with the all-rounder ruled out due to a side strain. One of Jason Behrendorff or Kane Richardson is most likely to be included in the XI. 

The live pictures look promising. It's quite cold out there, but it's the rain that everyone will be worried about. There are some chances of it and we might be in for a "start-stop" kind of day. We can only hope for the best.

However, under overcast conditions and on a surface which had a greenish tinge on first glance, the Australian pace unit will hope for a better show. There was absolutely no swing for the fast bowlers at Trent Bridge which is likely to change when the two teams battle it out in Taunton. The Pakistan pace trio will also be a handful in case the conditions remain overcast but for now captains from both sides are just hoping the clouds don't open up and spoil the party for a straight third game.

Australia might not have been on the right side of the result against India but they can take heart from their performance of the batsmen who gave India a tough fight chasing 353. The bowling though left a lot to be desired especially that of Mitchell Starc's, who went for runs aplenty in the backend.

Amir has a decent record against Australia and will pose a threat to their top-order.

Pakistan might have just won one their last 14 One-Day Internationals against Australia but captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to take them lightly. "Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side. We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament. They had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."

LOAD MORE

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Warner, Finch Off to Breezy Start

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Taunton Latest Updates: A bit of swing on offer for Amir. Good start this from the left-arm paceman, kept it nice and tidy out of the off-stump for the first two deliveries and then brought in a couple. Maiden over to start with.

Australia vs Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 12 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (AUS vs PAK Live). You can also follow all the action on our live blog.

Injuries and weather have been the two major talking points over the last two days of the World Cup. It isn't ideal but that's how things stand with the weather largely calling the shots in the UK. The two encounters at Southampton and Bristol respectively over the last two days have both been washed out and as the tourney heads to Taunton where Australia and Pakistan are set to face off, the forecast once again isn't promising.

Rain is expected to make a continuous appearance when the two sides clash in The Cooper Associates County Ground but we could expect some play with the radar likely to clear later in the day.

Australia, after their 36-run loss at the hands of India, will hope to return to winning ways while Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, who have already suffered a washout game against Sri Lanka earlier will want to build on the good form that saw them defeat England by 14 runs in Nottingham.

Pakistan have been left frustrated as they would have harboured hopes of a win against a depleted Sri Lanka unit. They will have their task cut out against a full-strength Australian unit but will certainly fancy their chances as they did against England. It was a clinical all-round show from Pakistan right from their batsmen to the fast bowlers in Nottingham.

But that's the thing with Pakistan. It usually is unclear which team might turn up on the day. The same team which was bundled out for 105 in their opening encounter against West Indies hammered 348/8 in their very next game. The Pakistan fans and team management will desperately hope the latter turns up come Wednesday.

Pakistan might have just won one their last 14 One-Day Internationals against Australia but captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to take them lightly.

"Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side," Finch said. "We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament.

"They had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."

Australia might not have been on the right side of the result against India but they can take heart from their performance of the batsmen who gave India a tough fight chasing 353. The bowling though left a lot to be desired especially that of Mitchell Starc's, who went for runs aplenty in the backend.

However, under overcast conditions and on a surface which had a greenish tinge on first glance, the Australian pace unit will hope for a better show. There was absolutely no swing for the fast bowlers at Trent Bridge which is likely to change when the two teams battle it out in Taunton.

The Pakistan pace trio will also be a handful in case the conditions remain overcast but for now captains from both sides are just hoping the clouds don't open up and spoil the party for a straight third game.

"The weather might play a huge part in the next few days," Finch said. "Next week it starts fine and looks good across the country for the remainder of the tournament."

Australia will be without Marcus Stoinis for Wednesday's encounter with the all-rounder ruled out due to a side strain. Conditions are likely to dictate who Australia might play tomorrow in Stoinis' place. If it is indeed overcast, Jason Behrendorff might be slotted in else Australia might go with Shaun Marsh in a bid to strengthen their middle-order.

Aaron FinchaustraliaAustralia vs PakistanAUstralia vs Pakistan LiveAustralia vs Pakistan Live ScoreBabar AzamDavid Warnericc world cup 2019Live matchlive scoreMohammad AmirpakistanSarfraz Ahmedsteve smithworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019

NZ v IND
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019

AUS v SL
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
3 3 0 0 6 +2.16
2
ENG
3 2 1 0 4 +1.30
3
IND
2 2 0 0 4 +0.53
4
AUS
3 2 1 0 4 +0.48
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
3 1 1 1 3 +2.05
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
3 1 1 1 3 -2.41
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more