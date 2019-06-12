Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Warner, Finch Off to Breezy Start

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at Taunton Latest Updates: A bit of swing on offer for Amir. Good start this from the left-arm paceman, kept it nice and tidy out of the off-stump for the first two deliveries and then brought in a couple. Maiden over to start with.

Australia vs Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 12 (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. (AUS vs PAK Live). You can also follow all the action on our live blog.

Injuries and weather have been the two major talking points over the last two days of the World Cup. It isn't ideal but that's how things stand with the weather largely calling the shots in the UK. The two encounters at Southampton and Bristol respectively over the last two days have both been washed out and as the tourney heads to Taunton where Australia and Pakistan are set to face off, the forecast once again isn't promising.

Rain is expected to make a continuous appearance when the two sides clash in The Cooper Associates County Ground but we could expect some play with the radar likely to clear later in the day.

Australia, after their 36-run loss at the hands of India, will hope to return to winning ways while Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan, who have already suffered a washout game against Sri Lanka earlier will want to build on the good form that saw them defeat England by 14 runs in Nottingham.

Pakistan have been left frustrated as they would have harboured hopes of a win against a depleted Sri Lanka unit. They will have their task cut out against a full-strength Australian unit but will certainly fancy their chances as they did against England. It was a clinical all-round show from Pakistan right from their batsmen to the fast bowlers in Nottingham.

But that's the thing with Pakistan. It usually is unclear which team might turn up on the day. The same team which was bundled out for 105 in their opening encounter against West Indies hammered 348/8 in their very next game. The Pakistan fans and team management will desperately hope the latter turns up come Wednesday.

Pakistan might have just won one their last 14 One-Day Internationals against Australia but captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to take them lightly.

"Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side," Finch said. "We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament.

"They had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."

Australia might not have been on the right side of the result against India but they can take heart from their performance of the batsmen who gave India a tough fight chasing 353. The bowling though left a lot to be desired especially that of Mitchell Starc's, who went for runs aplenty in the backend.

However, under overcast conditions and on a surface which had a greenish tinge on first glance, the Australian pace unit will hope for a better show. There was absolutely no swing for the fast bowlers at Trent Bridge which is likely to change when the two teams battle it out in Taunton.

The Pakistan pace trio will also be a handful in case the conditions remain overcast but for now captains from both sides are just hoping the clouds don't open up and spoil the party for a straight third game.

"The weather might play a huge part in the next few days," Finch said. "Next week it starts fine and looks good across the country for the remainder of the tournament."

Australia will be without Marcus Stoinis for Wednesday's encounter with the all-rounder ruled out due to a side strain. Conditions are likely to dictate who Australia might play tomorrow in Stoinis' place. If it is indeed overcast, Jason Behrendorff might be slotted in else Australia might go with Shaun Marsh in a bid to strengthen their middle-order.