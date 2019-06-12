Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Warner, Finch Off to Breezy Start

Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.
14:33 (IST)
Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.
14:20 (IST)
"We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.
This is smart batting from Finch and Warner. They have been very careful against Amir but have gone after Shaheen. Amir is getting to move the ball both ways and has given only three runs in his three overs, including two maidens.
This is not a good start from Shaheen. He can't bowl short to Finch and Warner. The latter now gets one short and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for four. 17 runs from this over, Australia are 27 without loss.
What a shot! Shaheen drops one short and Finch pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. This is his 100th six in ODIs. Shaheen needs to change his length.
Finch finally got one in his arc and drove it to the left of the mid-off fielder Malik who misfielded it and allowed them to run two. Still just three off this over, good start from Amir.
Have Pakistan made a mistake by dropping Shadab?
Pak has taken a gamble by dropping an attacking leg spinner for an extra pacer. Reason for the switch could be a line of left handers featuring for Aussies. I would have still played him.
It took him a couple of deliveries but Shaheen seems to have found the right line and length. He has played three ODIs in England so far and has conceded over 80 in each of them.
Gets one on the hips and works it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Australia will want Warner to play his natural game. He is trying to look busy, this is good signs for Australia.
Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack.
A bit of swing on offer for Amir. Good start this from the left-arm paceman, kept it nice and tidy out of the off-stump for the first two deliveries and then brought in a couple. Maiden over to start with.
Aaron Finch and David Warner are out to bat. Mohammad Amir will take the new cherry. And, we are all set for this cracking encounter. Here we go...
Now, the national anthem of Australia.
Players march out for the national anthem. First up is team song of Pakistan.
Pakistan's playing XI - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.
Australia's playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.
Finch: We would've bowled first as well. A tinge of green and some moisture in the wicket. In a world cup, winning so many against Pakistan doesn't really matter much. We have to wait and see what the wicket plays like. I expect some swing and seam-movement. It depends on the game. India bowled really well to us as, as did Afghanistan.
Sarfaraz: We will bowl first. A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, a bit of moisture as well. Unfortunately, we didn't play the last game, but have worked hard and have done lots of practice. One of our Test umpires (Riazuddin) has passed away, and in honour of him, we're all going to wear black bands today.
Both Pakistan and Australia have dropped their frontline spinners and have added an extra seamer because of the overhead condition.
Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.
"We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.
With short, straight boundaries, the logical comparison is to Bristol, where Australia accounted for Afghanistan in their tournament opener the Saturday before last. That should be well received by David Warner, who has had the spotlight on him for a reason that it never has before across his decade-long international career: scoring too slowly.
Either way, the role of Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to be dramatically enhanced. If Langer and Finch go with Shaun Marsh to bolster the batting, there is no provision for the Western Australian – the third seamer – to do anything other than bowl his complement of overs. If a specialist bowler comes into the team instead, then Coulter-Nile will walk in to bat at number seven. Notwithstanding his match-winning 92 last Wednesday, asking him to do that job was not part of the plan.
That has to sting. And as Aaron Finch explained, it means they cannot be sure of what they will do with their final XI, both options at their disposal serving to unbalance his side as it was conceived. Mitchell Marsh, a member of that Australia ‘A’ touring party, is being rushed to England as cover for Stoinis in the event that he doesn’t respond well enough to treatment and has to be replaced, but he won’t arrive quickly enough to prevent a tough selection-table judgment call.
Australia will be without Marcus Stoinis for Wednesday's encounter with the all-rounder ruled out due to a side strain. One of Jason Behrendorff or Kane Richardson is most likely to be included in the XI.
The live pictures look promising. It's quite cold out there, but it's the rain that everyone will be worried about. There are some chances of it and we might be in for a "start-stop" kind of day. We can only hope for the best.
However, under overcast conditions and on a surface which had a greenish tinge on first glance, the Australian pace unit will hope for a better show. There was absolutely no swing for the fast bowlers at Trent Bridge which is likely to change when the two teams battle it out in Taunton. The Pakistan pace trio will also be a handful in case the conditions remain overcast but for now captains from both sides are just hoping the clouds don't open up and spoil the party for a straight third game.
Australia might not have been on the right side of the result against India but they can take heart from their performance of the batsmen who gave India a tough fight chasing 353. The bowling though left a lot to be desired especially that of Mitchell Starc's, who went for runs aplenty in the backend.
Amir has a decent record against Australia and will pose a threat to their top-order.
Pakistan might have just won one their last 14 One-Day Internationals against Australia but captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to take them lightly. "Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side. We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament. They had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Taunton: Warner, Finch Off to Breezy Start
LIVE
AUS vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 17, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 12 June, 2019
Australia
27/0
(5.2) RR 5.06
Pakistan
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.
"We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.
This is smart batting from Finch and Warner. They have been very careful against Amir but have gone after Shaheen. Amir is getting to move the ball both ways and has given only three runs in his three overs, including two maidens.
This is not a good start from Shaheen. He can't bowl short to Finch and Warner. The latter now gets one short and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for four. 17 runs from this over, Australia are 27 without loss.
What a shot! Shaheen drops one short and Finch pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. This is his 100th six in ODIs. Shaheen needs to change his length.
Finch finally got one in his arc and drove it to the left of the mid-off fielder Malik who misfielded it and allowed them to run two. Still just three off this over, good start from Amir.
Have Pakistan made a mistake by dropping Shadab?
It took him a couple of deliveries but Shaheen seems to have found the right line and length. He has played three ODIs in England so far and has conceded over 80 in each of them.
Gets one on the hips and works it towards deep square leg for a boundary. Australia will want Warner to play his natural game. He is trying to look busy, this is good signs for Australia.
Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack.
A bit of swing on offer for Amir. Good start this from the left-arm paceman, kept it nice and tidy out of the off-stump for the first two deliveries and then brought in a couple. Maiden over to start with.
Aaron Finch and David Warner are out to bat. Mohammad Amir will take the new cherry. And, we are all set for this cracking encounter. Here we go...
Now, the national anthem of Australia.
Players march out for the national anthem. First up is team song of Pakistan.
We feel you, sir!
Pakistan's playing XI - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt/wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir.
Australia's playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson.
Finch: We would've bowled first as well. A tinge of green and some moisture in the wicket. In a world cup, winning so many against Pakistan doesn't really matter much. We have to wait and see what the wicket plays like. I expect some swing and seam-movement. It depends on the game. India bowled really well to us as, as did Afghanistan.
Sarfaraz: We will bowl first. A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, a bit of moisture as well. Unfortunately, we didn't play the last game, but have worked hard and have done lots of practice. One of our Test umpires (Riazuddin) has passed away, and in honour of him, we're all going to wear black bands today.
Both Pakistan and Australia have dropped their frontline spinners and have added an extra seamer because of the overhead condition.
Australia have brought in Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson in place of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, while Pakistan have included Shaheen Afridi in place of Shadab Khan.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bowl first.
"We have got a good surface here. The pitch looks green but underneath it's dry. Boundaries are short and we will most probably get a high-scoring game," says Michael Clarke on pitch report.
With short, straight boundaries, the logical comparison is to Bristol, where Australia accounted for Afghanistan in their tournament opener the Saturday before last. That should be well received by David Warner, who has had the spotlight on him for a reason that it never has before across his decade-long international career: scoring too slowly.
Either way, the role of Nathan Coulter-Nile is set to be dramatically enhanced. If Langer and Finch go with Shaun Marsh to bolster the batting, there is no provision for the Western Australian – the third seamer – to do anything other than bowl his complement of overs. If a specialist bowler comes into the team instead, then Coulter-Nile will walk in to bat at number seven. Notwithstanding his match-winning 92 last Wednesday, asking him to do that job was not part of the plan.
That has to sting. And as Aaron Finch explained, it means they cannot be sure of what they will do with their final XI, both options at their disposal serving to unbalance his side as it was conceived. Mitchell Marsh, a member of that Australia ‘A’ touring party, is being rushed to England as cover for Stoinis in the event that he doesn’t respond well enough to treatment and has to be replaced, but he won’t arrive quickly enough to prevent a tough selection-table judgment call.
Australia will be without Marcus Stoinis for Wednesday's encounter with the all-rounder ruled out due to a side strain. One of Jason Behrendorff or Kane Richardson is most likely to be included in the XI.
The live pictures look promising. It's quite cold out there, but it's the rain that everyone will be worried about. There are some chances of it and we might be in for a "start-stop" kind of day. We can only hope for the best.
However, under overcast conditions and on a surface which had a greenish tinge on first glance, the Australian pace unit will hope for a better show. There was absolutely no swing for the fast bowlers at Trent Bridge which is likely to change when the two teams battle it out in Taunton. The Pakistan pace trio will also be a handful in case the conditions remain overcast but for now captains from both sides are just hoping the clouds don't open up and spoil the party for a straight third game.
Australia might not have been on the right side of the result against India but they can take heart from their performance of the batsmen who gave India a tough fight chasing 353. The bowling though left a lot to be desired especially that of Mitchell Starc's, who went for runs aplenty in the backend.
Amir has a decent record against Australia and will pose a threat to their top-order.
Pakistan might have just won one their last 14 One-Day Internationals against Australia but captain Aaron Finch was in no mood to take them lightly. "Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side. We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament. They had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 18 ODI | Thu, 13 Jun, 2019
NZ v INDNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 19 ODI | Fri, 14 Jun, 2019
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings